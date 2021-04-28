Calling all aspiring Minnesota writers! The Minnesota Author Project statewide contest is underway and will continue to accept submissions through May 31. The Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA) joins libraries throughout the state in announcing the call for entries.
Categories consist of independently published Young Adult and Adult Fiction, as well as Minnesota Author Project Communities Create. Communities Create seeks creative written work by Minnesota organizations and communities.
For award and prize details and full submission requirements, visit https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota/ for the Adult and Young Adult categories and https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/minnesota-creates/ for the Communities Create category.
For free resources to get started and for a link to the Indie Minnesota Collection, visit www.mnwritesmnreads.org/.
Writers and readers alike are encouraged to check out the indie Minnesota library. Download the Biblioboard Library app or go to https://library.biblioboard.com/module/indie-minnesota.
Here are a few titles from the eBooks Minnesota collection to give you a sneak peek of what’s available:
“Best to Laugh” by Lorna Landvik. No one steps up to life’s banquet, holds out her tray, and orders, “Grief, please!” But as a child, Candy Pekkala was served a heaping helping of it. Every buffet line has a dessert section, however, and when a cousin calls with a Hollywood apartment to sublet, it seems as though Candy is finally offered something sweet. It’s good-bye to Minnesota and hello to California, where a girl who has always lived by her wits has a real chance of making a living with them. There are game show appearances and temp jobs at a record company and an establishment suspiciously like the Playboy Mansion, and of course the alluring but not always welcoming stage of stand-up comedy.
“The Disappearance of Sherlock Holmes” by Larry Millett. A letter, written in a secret cipher he recognizes all too well, reveals that an old foe of Holmes — a murderer he once captured after an incredible duel of wits — is back. Holmes must once again match wits with a particularly cunning adversary, one whose hatred of Holmes has seemingly become the killer’s single greatest obsession. Every move Holmes makes is expected; every trap proves elusive. Only with the assistance of his American cohort, the saloonkeeper Shadwell Rafferty, can Holmes hope to settle the score once and for all — or be framed for the crime himself.
“The Land of Dreams” by Vidar Sundstol. Set on the rugged north shore of Lake Superior and in the region’s small towns and deep forests, the grandson of Norwegian immigrants, Lance Hansen is a U.S. Forest Service officer and has a nearly all-consuming passion for local genealogy and history. But his quiet routines are shattered one morning when he comes upon a Norwegian tourist brutally murdered near a stone cross on the shore of Lake Superior. As the investigation progresses, Lance begins to make shocking discoveries — including one that involves the murder of an Ojibwe man on the very same site more than 100 years ago. As Lance digs into two murders separated by a century, he finds the clues may in fact lead toward someone much closer to home than he could have imagined.
“Leaving the Atocha Station” by Ben Lerner. Adam Gordon is a brilliant, if highly unreliable, young American poet on a prestigious fellowship in Madrid, struggling to establish his sense of self and his relationship to art. In prose that veers between the comic and tragic, the self-contemptuous and the inspired, “Leaving the Atocha Station” is a portrait of the artist as a young man in an age of Google searches, pharmaceuticals, and spectacle.
“The Wolf’s Trail” by Thomas D. Peacock. The Wolf’s Trail tells of Zhi-shay’, an elder wolf, and a litter of young wolves living somewhere on the side of a hill overlooking the river that flows through Nagahchiwanong in northern Minnesota. Replete with universal lessons, “The Wolf’s Trail” is the story of the Ojibwe, told by wolves, of what they were and have become, and the promise of their becoming.
TRAINING
Carver County Library will open for scheduled services at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7 after staff training.
YOUTH EVENTS
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Carver County Library Live! — Kindness Crafts — “Take and Make” Program: Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7. In honor of the Super Storytime: Kindness we have special crafts for you to do. Kits that include everything you need to make this ‘Take and Make’ craft will be available during curbside pick-up at all library locations while supplies last.
ADULT EVENTS
You Need More Books! Librarian Recommendations: 6:30 to 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, May 4. Join us on our Facebook video page (www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/) as a librarian recommends great reads from the library collection.
The Loft Literary Center – Writing for the Web: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 6. When you go to a company or organization website, you aren’t seeking the same things you might from a great book, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an art to writing for the web. In this seminar, you’ll learn some key web writing practices like employing hierarchies of information, ensuring short, scannable text, and highlighting content with visual cues.