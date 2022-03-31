Celebrate Arts in April with Carver County Library and join us to learn a new skill or polish one you already have. From classes with Parcel Arts to upcycling cards and crafts, we have something for everyone.
Check our website, www.carverlib.org, for program details and registration.
If reading about art is more your style, check out one of these art inspired suspenseful mysteries.
“The Art Thief” by Noah Charney. Three art thefts are simultaneously investigated in three cities, but these apparently isolated crimes have much more in common than anyone imagines. A dizzying array of forgeries, overpainting, and double-crosses unfolds as the story races through auction houses, museums, private galleries, and the secret places where priceless works of art are made available to collectors who will stop at nothing to satisfy their hearts' desires.
“All the Queen’s Men” by S.J. Bennett. At Buckingham Palace, the Queen must deal with the fallout from the Brexit referendum, a new female prime minister, and a tumultuous election in the United States, yet these prove to be the least of her worries when a staff member is found dead beside the palace swimming pool. Is it truly the result of a tragic accident, as the police think, or is something more sinister going on?
“Island of Thieves” by Glen Erik Hamilton. When a new security gig turns into a setup, expert thief Van Shaw finds himself the prey in a cross-country pursuit in this electrifying novel. Van Shaw is hired to evaluate the safeguards for the art collection of eccentric business magnate Sebastien Rohner. Then Rohner reveals to Van the real reason he's been recruited: to prevent another professional burglar from stealing the art. Rohner wants to set a thief to catch a thief.
“The Vanishing Museum on the Rue Mistral” by M.L. Longworth. Something strange has happened at the unassuming Musée de Quentin-Savary in Aix-en-Provence. When the director, Monsieur Achille Formentin, walks in one beautiful April morning, he is shocked to find the whole museum emptied of its contents. Only a bench, the reception desk, and a lowly fern remain.
“The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer. August 1911: The Mona Lisa is stolen by Vincent Peruggia. Exactly what happens in the two years before its recovery is a mystery. Many replicas of the Mona Lisa exist, and more than one historian has wondered if the painting now returned to the Louvre is a fake, switched in 1911. Present day: Art professor Luke Perrone digs for the truth behind his most famous ancestor: Peruggia.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Monday Funday Online: 6:30-7:00 p.m., Monday, April 4 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more.
Teen Flat Packs: April 4-9. Teen FlatPacks are take and makes for Teens Only. Pick up a new FlatPack in the Teen section of your local branch each month while supplies last.
EVENTS FOR ALL AGES
Arts in April with Parcel Arts – Artist Trading Cards: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 2 at Chaska Library. Develop your own limited edition trading cards and swap them with your friends! Learn how to use watercolor pencils to draw, paint, blend, and layer a set of collectable artist cards. To register, visit https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8531344
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Keer Keer Creative Online – Making the Most Out of Google Drive and Docs: 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 5. Explore the basic functionality of Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Calendar, Tasks and Maps. We'll cover setting up a Gmail account, sending and receiving emails, creating a Google Drive document, and more. To register, visit https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8656496
Friends of the Chaska Library Pop-Up Book Sale: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9. The Friends of the Chaska Library have a great selection of gently used books and more for all ages.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.