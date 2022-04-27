Celebrate Music in May with Carver County Library. Traveled Ground offers a unique combination of folk, blues, roots rock, and Americana styles on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Waconia City Square Park.
Save the date for Roe Family Singers at the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand in Victoria on Saturday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m.
These projects were funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund. For more information visit www.carverlib.org.
GARDENING
Chaska Library has been busy prepping for the gardening season and the launch of the 2022 Chaska Seed Library. We will be hosting a kick-off event on Saturday, April 30 with family-friendly, hands-on activities and a chance to interact with Carver-Scott Master Gardeners.
Stop by anytime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to join the fun, check out your packets of heirloom seeds, and learn more about how you can become involved in this exciting project. This project was made possible by funds from the Charles Dahlke Grant.
GARDENING BOOKS
Get inspired for the gardening season with one of these fiction titles from the Library’s collection.
“The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson. Rosalie Iron Wing has grown up in the woods with her father, Ray, a former science teacher who tells her stories of plants, of the stars, of the origins of the Dakhóta people. She learns what it means to be descended from women with souls of iron-women who have protected their families, their traditions, and a precious cache of seeds through generations of hardship and loss, through war and the insidious trauma of boarding schools.
“Life in the Garden” by Penelope Lively. Penelope Lively takes up her key themes of time and memory, and her lifelong passions for art, literature, and gardening in this philosophical and poetic memoir. From the courtyards of her childhood home in Cairo, to a family cottage in Somerset, to her own gardens in Oxford and London, Lively conducts an expert tour.
“The Heirloom Garden” by Viola Shipman. Walled off from the world for decades behind a towering fence surrounding her home and gardens, Iris has built a new family of flowers. When Abby Peterson moves next door to Iris, her family is slowly drawn into their reclusive neighbor's life. United by loss and a love of flowers, Iris and Abby slowly unearth their secrets.
“The Last Camellia” by Sarah Jio. On the eve of the Second World War, the last surviving specimen of a camellia plant known as the Middlebury Pink lies secreted away on an English country estate. Flora, an amateur American botanist, is contracted by an international ring of flower thieves to infiltrate the household and acquire the coveted bloom.
“Garden Variety: A Novel” by Christy Wilhelmi. Each time Lizzie steps through the gates of the Vista Mar Community Gardens, she knows she's left the chaos of the outside world behind. "Garden Variety" is as much about growing food and flowers as it is about life's growing pains, and how a community rallies and comes together to save their own.
EVENTS FOR ALL AGES
May the 4th Be with You: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 4 at Victoria Library. Stop into the Victoria Library on Star Wars Day (May 4th) for activities and crafts. Feel free to wear your favorite Star Wars attire and 'may the force be with you.’ Crafts are provided by the generosity of the Friends of the Victoria Library.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Chanhassen Friends of the Library Book Sale: Friends of the Chanhassen Library hold their annual spring book sale. Find good deals on gently used books and more for all ages. The sale runs Thursday, April 28 from 4-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1 from 1-4 p.m. Sunday everything is marked at $5 per bag. Proceeds from the book sale directly support the Chanhassen Library's programs, collection and furnishings. Donations are accepted during open hours at the Chanhassen Library.
Walking & Booktalking: 2-2:30 p.m., Thursdays, through May 26 at Chanhassen Library. Need to put a spring in your step? Need to be with other book-loving humans? Working from home and need a mid-afternoon stretch? Meet at the library for a little outdoor exercise and informal conversations about books. After our walk, the librarian will provide takeaway booklists and some books to feed your reading fix. Weekly mid-April through May on Thursday afternoons. In bad weather, we will meet inside the library.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.