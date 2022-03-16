March brings the official transition to the spring season, but did you know March is also recognized as National Nutrition Month? Carver County Library has resources to help inspire your meal planning, no matter what level of culinary experience you have.
Join my daughter, Morgan, and I (and our dog, Duke, too!) as we bring a new episode in our library Facebook series, “Cooking in the Kitchen.” The new episode debuts 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19 as we feature another recipe using free resources from Carver County Library. You can watch the video on-demand any time on our Facebook video page, www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos.
If you are looking for more meal ideas, download the Libby app on your smartphone or tablet to search for online magazines to inspire your meal planning. You can also check out a wide variety of cookbooks from the Library’s print collection.
“The ‘I love my air fryer’ 5-ingredient recipe book: from French toast sticks to buttermilk-fried chicken thighs, 175 quick and easy recipes” by Robin Fields. This easy-to-use cookbook provides mouthwatering, whole-food dishes for every meal-from breakfast and dinner to appetizers and dessert-using favorite, familiar ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.
“The No-Cook Cookbook” by Rebecca Woollard. This photographic cookbook was created especially for budding young chefs, designed not only as a recipe book, but also a manual that will teach kids the basics of cooking safely.
“The Delish Kids: (super-awesome, crazy-fun, best-ever) Cookbook” by Joanna Saltz. The ultimate learn-how-to-cook book filled with easy-to-follow recipes for every occasion plus helpful kitchen tricks to inspire young cooks ages 8 to 12. Throughout young chefs will learn basic skills, like how to make the gooey grilled cheese using a waffle iron and upgrade your favorite store-bought foods like chicken nuggets.
“An Unapologetic Cookbook” by Joshua Weissman. Great cooking does, and should, take time. Now is the time to double down and get your head in the cooking game. From simple staples to gourmet to deep-fried, you are the master of your own kitchen, and you'll make it all, on your terms. With no regrets, excuses, or apologies, Joshua Weissman will instruct you how with his irreverent humor, a little bit of light razzing, and over 100 perfectly delectable recipes.
“The Everything Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Baking Cookbook: 200 Recipes for Delicious Baked Goods Without Gluten or Dairy" by Alice Wiggins. Whether you have a food allergy or intolerance, or are simply baking for family or friends, this cookbook features recipes for decadent cakes, chewy cookies, tasty breakfasts, and sweet treats with ingredients that align with your diet. Featuring easy swaps and creative combinations, you won't miss the gluten or the dairy.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Read, Stay, Play: 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at Chanhassen Library and 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Chaska Library. Make the library your Saturday destination. Drop in for some library fun — family reading activities, crafts and toys provided for this special experience. Each month is a different theme.
Fun with Rainbows Take & Make: Monday, March 21-Friday, March 25. Spring showers bring rainbows. Learn about rainbows and color science while making a fun rainbow craft. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be at all library locations while supplies last. Ages 3 and up.
Spring Special Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 21 at Victoria Library. Celebrate spring with a special spring-themed storytime. We will do songs, stories, and a take-home craft! Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of stories, music and movement that encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration required. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Crafts are provided by the generosity of the Friends of the Victoria Library.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30-7 p.m., Monday, March 21 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way.
EVENTS FOR ALL AGES
Cooking in the Kitchen: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 19 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke to take advantage of the Library's cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Women’s Herstory Month: March 10-21. The 2022 theme for Women’s History Month this March, “Women providing healing, promoting hope,” is both a tribute to caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the countless ways women have provided these essential needs throughout history. Carver County Library is celebrating by spotlighting local women’s stories. For more information and to contribute stories, contact Linnéa Fonnest, Adult Services Librarian at Chanhassen Library: lfonnest@co.carver.mn.us.
Keer Keer Creative Online - Measuring the Success of your Website/Marketing Plan/Small Business: 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 22. After setting up your website or blog this class will introduce you to methods for measuring the success of your website outreach. Set goals and learn about the functionality of Google Analytics in measuring your website success. Funded by MELSA. To register, visit https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8656434
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.