The Chanhassen Library is pleased to welcome back patrons to “grab and go” items from the library’s collection.
Under this model, the library will be at limited capacity, so patrons are urged to quickly choose their items so others may enter the building.
Please maintain a social distance of six feet in the building. Masks need to be worn. Only half of the computers will be available for use.
Study and reading areas, meeting rooms, and Wi-Fi are not available during this “grab and go” model, which is designed to provide access to the collection and limited computer use.
The hours of the library are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Victoria and Chaska libraries remain closed, however, both will continue to operate curbside service.
The Chaska curbside hours have been extended. New hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Patrons of Chaska and Victoria libraries are encouraged to visit Chanhassen to browse the collection and choose materials, as well continue to make use of the curbside service at those libraries.
SUMMER BOOKS
If you’re looking for a great summer book, then read one of these titles recommended by retired Chanhassen librarian Kathy Perschmann.
“The King’s Beast” by Eliot Pattison. Opening in the wilderness in 1769, in a bog called the “bone lick,' Duncan has travelled to this forsaken spot at the behest of Benjamin Franklin, to search for fossils, specifically the incognitum. He has travelled with Daniel Boone, various Native tribe members, some freed slaves, and French scholar Pierre Dumont.
After they discovered a huge leg bone, they make plans to come back the next day and rig a scaffold to help lift it free of the mud. They discover the body of one of their team when they do finally lift it out. Duncan can tell the man has been murdered, because a piece of a letter has been shoved in this mouth to choke him.
Franklin convinces Duncan that he has to take the bones to England, and he uncovers many layers of treachery all trying to stifle American dissent. He also must free his native friend Conawago from Bedlam and enlists the help of freed slaves and a band of street urchins. Also available digitally from cloudLibrary.
“A Memory Called Empire” by Arkady Martine. Arkady Martine is the pen name of Dr. AnnaLinden Weller, a historian of the Byzantine Empire and a city planner. Her background is certainly evident in “A Memory called Empire,” her first novel.
Mahit Dzmare is a young woman from a remote mining station, part of the Teixcalaan Empire. She is suddenly called by her station’s council to serve as an ambassador to the Empire, replacing Yskandr. He has not been back to the station for 15 years, so before she leaves, they implant his most recent memories (imago) in Mahit, of his first five years on the station.
As she arrives, he is a comforting presence in her mind, reminding her of obscure customs and details of the empire. Soon after arrival, she is taken to the Judiciary building, and enters a room with people standing around a table covered by a cloth. It turns out they needed a new ambassador because Yskandr died suddenly, in mysterious circumstances.
Her cultural liaison, Three Seagrass, accompanies her everywhere, and helps translate her info fiche sticks, holographic messages which float in the air. I love the humor the author infuses into the communications between the various empire citizens and Mahit. Three Seagrass (Reed) and Twelve Azalea (Petal) are two of my favorites, long-time friends with a definite attitude.
There are hints of trouble with some of the colonies, and while Mahit is wary of her Empire contacts, she longs for friends. She has been educated in the ways of the empire: the history, language, and customs, and has dreamed of seeing it for herself. Will she be able to navigate the Teixcalaanli Empire’s unstable and complicated political mazes and save herself and her mining station?
“Strike Me Down” by Mindy Mejia. Nora Trier is a forensic accountant and partner in in Minneapolis firm that ferrets out financial crime all over the world. Her firm is hired by Strike, an anti-corporate, feminist athletic empire founded by athlete Logan Russo.
Russo is a brazen kickboxer, married to marketing genius Gregg Abbott. Strike has set up a massive kickboxing tournament with $20 million in prize money, and the winner gets a chance to be the new face of the company.
Days before the tournament, the prize money goes missing, and Nora is hired to find it. However, she has a secret past with Strike, and hesitates; her partner however urges her to take the case, suggesting that he has some inside information about Strike that could impact the investigation. This is a violent thriller, with suspense galore. Also available digitally from cloudLibrary.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled, the Library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., then again on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The Library is also offering other great kids and adult online programs such as:
Feel-Good Sounds from the Heart of Africa: A Siama & Dallas Summer: Through Sunday, July 26. Siama will play his signature style of guitar and traditional African instruments. You can sing along to catchy songs in Kikongo, Lingala, English and sometimes Swahili. You'll also hear fun stories about Siama's childhood in rural Bas Congo. Check the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/670341723816674/ for more information.
Create a Campfire Story "Take and Make”: Through Friday, July 24. Whether it’s under the stars around a campfire or inside with a flashlight after dark, creating and telling a story is lots of fun! Get started creating stories with tips, story starter ideas and more. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be available while supplies last.
Carver County Live! Super Storytime Three Little Pigs house crafts: Monday, July 27 through Friday, July 31. In honor of the Super Storytime: Three Little Pigs STEM! You will be able to build three houses for the pigs in this well-known story. Can you build your houses to pass the "wolf test"? Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be available during curbside pick-up at all library locations while supplies last.
Author & Illustrator of "Moo!": Monday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 2. Children’s author David Larochelle and illustrator Mike Wohnoutka did the books "Moo!" and the upcoming "See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog" together. Enjoy stories, drawing, fun, and creativity, and maybe even a puppet show. Check the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/2105598259584072 for more information.
Tangram Challenge: Tuesday, July 28 through Monday, Aug. 3. Print and cut out the tangram pieces in the post and rearrange them to make different shapes. What shapes can you create? Can you make 4 shapes? More? Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/ycvsn2bl for more information.
Scavenger Hunt: Thursday, July 30 through Wednesday, Aug. 5. In a galaxy far, far away you have a chance to help out an old friend who is part of the no longer secret Rebellion against the dreaded Empire. Help Ezra Bridger and the Ghost Crew divert a shipment of hyperspace engines on its way to Lothal and get them to Yavin. Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/y89efno3 for more information.