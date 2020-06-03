The Chanhassen Library is open again for limited services and with new hours.
The new hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. During this time, the only in-person service will be use of computers. To use computers, patrons must call 952-227-1502 to reserve a 50-minute time slot. Only one reservation can be made each day. Patrons must wear a protective mask to enter the building.
Chanhassen will also provide contactless curbside pickup service during these new open hours. To request items, patrons may reserve online or by calling the Chanhassen information desk at 952-227-1502. Patrons will be contacted when materials are available, then call the library at 952-227-1501 to check out materials. Call 952-227-1501 when you arrive at the library to have items brought out outside for pickup.
Chaska and Victoria are open for curbside pickup of materials only. Chaska provides this service Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Victoria does curbside pickup Monday and Wednesday, also 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more details, call Chaska at 952-227-7610 or Victoria at 952-442-3051.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled in June, the library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., then again on Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. Find these events and more on our Facebook page.
In addition, starting Tuesday, June 9, kids can begin their journey into the “Imagine Your Story: Virtual Summer Reading Program” by making their own Fairy Tale diorama. What is a diorama? Think of it as a way to design a scene from a favorite story in a three-dimensional way.
Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be available Tuesday-Friday at all six branch libraries while supplies last.
PAGE-TURNERS
If you want to get lost in a book, you might like these page-turners which are also available in large print, CD audiobook or in digital form via the cloudLibrary.
“The Breakdown” by B.A. Paris. If you can't trust yourself, who can you trust? Cass is having a hard time since the night she saw the car in the woods, on the winding rural road with the woman sitting inside — the woman who was killed. She's been trying to put the crime out of her mind; what could she have done? Since then, she's been forgetting every little thing: where she left the car, if she took her pills, the alarm code, why she ordered a pram when she doesn't have a baby. The only thing she can't forget is that woman, the woman she might have saved. Or the silent calls she's receiving, or the feeling that someone's watching her.
“The Perfect Wife” by J.P. Delaney. Abbie awakens in a daze with no memory of who she is or how she landed in this unsettling condition. The man by her side claims to be her husband. He's a titan of the tech world, the founder of one of Silicon Valley's most innovative start-ups. He tells Abbie that she is a gifted artist, an avid surfer, a loving mother to their young son, and the perfect wife. He says she had a terrible accident five years ago and that, through a huge technological breakthrough, she has been brought back from the abyss. She is a miracle of science. But as Abbie pieces together memories of her marriage, she begins to question her husband's motives and his version of events. Can she trust him when he says he wants them to be together forever? And what really happened to her, half a decade ago?
“A Stranger in the House” by Shari Lapena. Tom returns home to find Karen has vanished. Her car's gone and it seems she left in a rush. She even left her purse, complete with phone and ID, behind. There's a knock on the door. It is the police are there to take Tom to the hospital where his wife has been admitted. She had a car accident, Still, she's mostly OK, except that she can't remember what she was doing or where she was when she crashed. The cops think her memory loss is highly convenient, and they suspect she was up to no good. Karen returns home with Tom, determined to heal and move on with her life. Then she realizes something's been moved. Something's not quite right. Someone's been in her house. The police won't stop asking questions. In this house, everyone's a stranger. Everyone has something they'd rather keep hidden. Something they might even kill to keep quiet.
“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware. When Rowan Caine arrives at Heatherbrae House, she is smitten by the luxurious "smart" home fitted out with all modern conveniences, by the beautiful Scottish Highlands, and by this picture-perfect family. What she doesn't know is that she's stepping into a nightmare that will end with a child dead and herself in prison awaiting trial for murder. Writing to her lawyer from prison, she struggles to explain the unravelling events that led to her incarceration. It wasn't just the constant surveillance from the cameras installed around the house, or the malfunctioning technology that woke the household with booming music or turned the lights off at the worst possible time. It wasn't just the girls, who turned out to be a far cry from the immaculately behaved model children she met at her interview. It wasn't even the way she was left alone for weeks at a time, with no adults around apart from the enigmatic handyman, Jack Grant. It was everything. She knows she's made mistakes. She admits that she lied to obtain the post, and that her behavior toward the children wasn't always ideal. She's not innocent, by any means. But, she maintains, she's not guilty — at least not of murder. Which means someone else is.
“The Wife Between Us” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. When you read this book, you will make many assumptions. You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife. You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement: a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love. You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle. Assume nothing. Twisted and deliciously chilling, this novel exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love.