The Chaska Friends of the Library summer book sale returns in the plaza in front of the library during the city’s River City Days celebration.
The book sale takes place 3-8 p.m., Thursday, July 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 23; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 24; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, July 25.
ROMANCE
Each year, the Reading List Council announces selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of fiction genres for adult readers. A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre are chosen by a team of librarians from across the country.
In the genre of romance, the winner was:
“The Duke Who Didn’t” by Courtney Milan. Miss Chloe Fong has plans for her life, lists for her days, and absolutely no time for nonsense. Three years ago, she told her childhood sweetheart that he could talk to her once he planned to be serious. He disappeared that very night. Except now he’s back.
The honor list includes:
“Love Lettering” by Kate Clayborn. Meg Mackworth’s hand-lettering skill has made her famous as the Planner of Park Slope, designing custom journals for her New York City clientele. She has another skill too: reading signs that other people miss. Knowing the upcoming marriage of Reid Sutherland and his polished fiancée was doomed to fail is one thing but weaving a secret word of warning into their wedding program is another. Meg may have thought no one would spot it, but she hadn’t counted on sharp-eyed, pattern-obsessed Reid.
“Spoiler Alert” by Olivia Dade. Dade bursts onto the scene in this delightfully fun romantic comedy set in the world of fanfiction, in which a devoted fan goes on an unexpected date with her celebrity crush, who’s secretly posting fanfiction of his own.
“Take a Hint, Dani Brown” by Talia Hibbert. When big, brooding security guard Zafir Ansari rescues Dani Brown from a workplace fire drill gone wrong, it’s an obvious sign: PhD student Dani and former rugby player Zaf are destined to sleep together. But before she can explain that fact to him, a video of the heroic rescue goes viral.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program: Visit the Library Facebook video page to view all Summer Reading Program performers. Check out great storytellers, magicians, dancers, and musicians.
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Snazzy Snails — Take and Make: Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. Make a Snazzy Snail with this Take and Make kit. Ages 5 and up. Kits will be at all library locations while supplies last.
Online LEGO Challenge: Tuesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 24. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes.
Teen Take & Make: Teen Beaded Water Tracker: Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. Registration required. Make a fun beaded tracker that can be attached to your water bottle and remind you to drink more water. For grades 6-12. Colors will vary. Kits will be available to pick up at your selected library July 19 through July 23.
UnBook Club & Teen Advisory Board at Chanhassen Library: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 20. Teens 13 years and older are invited to join us for our “new” unconventional UnBook Club & Teen Advisory Board meetings on the third Tuesday of each month. Join us to listen and share with other likeminded, bookish teens as you help create a forum where teen voices matter. Please contact Lisa Gearman, Youth Services associate librarian, if you have questions at lgearman@co.carver.mn.us or 952-227-1511.
StoryWalk — Victoria Library: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 21. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to Read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.
Virtual Book Buddies – Teen: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this spring. You get to keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. Ages 11-18.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., Saturday, July 17. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the Library’s cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe. Join us on our Facebook video page to watch.
Master Gardener Help Desk at the Chaska Library: 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 7. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
Artistry Online: Drawing and Painting Flowers and Plants: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 22. An artist instructor will demonstrate some simple exercises you can use to hone your drawing skills, then they will show us how to use watercolor to add quick washes of color that breathe life into your work. This is a relaxed, informal drawing and painting class and all are welcome to attend, regardless of skill level.