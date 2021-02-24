The Chaska Library is pleased to welcome back patrons to “grab and go” items from the library’s collection.
Under this model, the library will be at limited capacity, so patrons are urged to quickly choose their items so others may enter the building. Please maintain a social distance of six feet in the building. Masks need to be worn.
A limited number of computers will be available by appointment only. Study and reading areas, meeting rooms, and Wi-Fi are not available during this “grab and go” model which is designed to provide access to the collection and limited computer use.
The hours of the library are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday will remain curbside service only in the library’s entrance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MYSTERY AND SUSPENSE
The esteemed book review journal Kirkus Reviews each year compiles a list of top fiction in various genres. For mystery and suspense, the best of 2020 includes:
“All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny. The 16th novel by No. 1 bestselling author Louise Penny finds Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec investigating a sinister plot in the City of Light. In order to find the truth, Gamache will have to decide whether he can trust his friends, his colleagues, his instincts, his own past.
“Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson. Years ago, bookseller and mystery aficionado Malcolm Kershaw compiled a list of the genre’s most unsolvable murders, those that are almost impossible to crack which he titled “Eight Perfect Murders.” No one is more surprised than Mal, now the owner of the Old Devils Bookstore in Boston, when an FBI agent comes knocking on his door one snowy day in February. She’s looking for information about a series of unsolved murders that look eerily like the killings on Mal’s old list.
“The Kingdom” by Joe Nesbo. Roy has never left the quiet mountain town he grew up in, unlike his little brother Carl who couldn’t wait to get out and escape his troubled past. Just like everyone else in town, Roy believed Carl was gone for good. But Carl has big plans for his hometown. And when he returns with a mysterious new wife and a business opportunity that seems too good to be true, simmering tensions begin to surface and unexplained deaths in the town’s past come under new scrutiny.
“Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Evolution” by Brian Freeman. America’s most enduring hero, Jason Bourne, returns in a propulsive, fresh story for the Bourne canon that tests old skills and uncovers new ones. After the death of his lover in a mass shooting, secret agent Jason Bourne is convinced that there is more to her murder than it seems. Worse, he believes that Treadstone, the agency that made him who he is, that trained him, is behind the killing.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Carver County Library Live! — Zoo crafts — “Take and Make” program: Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 5. Kits that include everything you need to make this “Take and Make” craft will be available during curbside pick-up at all library locations while supplies last.
LEGO Challenge: Monday, March 1 through Saturday, March 6. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; and 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
You Need More Books! Librarian Recommendations: 6:30 to 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 2. Join us on our Facebook video page when some of our library staff recommend picks from the library collection. Join us in March for a look at spring 2021 hot titles.
ArtStart presents Anishinaabe Bead Arts: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 4. Registration required. Julie Boada of the Fond du Lac people introduces the art of beading. Learn how patterns and colors can reflect tribal and family affiliations, as you create your own beaded work of art. This is a kit-based class with all materials included. You are responsible for picking up the kit at Chanhassen Library.