Thinking about your next book club title? If so, check out our new book club kits. Each kit contains 10 copies of the book and a discussion guide.
“The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. A year into the Great War — 1915 — Eve Gardiner burns to join the fight against the Germans and unexpectedly gets her chance when she’s recruited to work as a spy. Sent into enemy-occupied France, she’s trained by the mesmerizing Lili, the “Queen of Spies,” who manages a vast network of secret agents right under the enemy’s nose. Thirty years later, haunted by the betrayal that ultimately tore apart the Alice Network, Eve spends her days drunk and secluded in her crumbling London house. That’s until a young American barges in uttering a name Eve hasn’t heard in decades, and launches them both on a mission to find the truth ... no matter where it leads.
“Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah. The stories collected here are by turns hilarious, dramatic and deeply affecting. Whether subsisting on caterpillars for dinner during hard times, being thrown from a moving car during an attempted kidnapping, or just trying to survive the life-and-death pitfalls of dating in high school, Noah illuminates his curious world with an incisive wit and unflinching honesty. His stories weave together to form a moving and funny portrait of a boy making his way through a damaged world in a dangerous time, armed only with a keen sense of humor and a mother’s unconventional, unconditional love.
“Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. No one’s ever told Eleanor that life should be better than fine. Meet Eleanor Oliphant: She struggles with appropriate social skills and tends to say exactly what she’s thinking. But everything changes when Eleanor meets Raymond, the bumbling and deeply unhygienic IT guy from her office. When she and Raymond together save Sammy, an elderly gentleman who has fallen on the sidewalk, the three become the kinds of friends who rescue one another from the lives of isolation they have each been living. And it is Raymond’s big heart that will ultimately help Eleanor find the way to repair her own profoundly damaged one.
“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. In 1922, Count Alexander Rostov is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, and is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov, an indomitable man of erudition and wit, has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel’s doors. Unexpectedly, his reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. Brimming with humor, a glittering cast of characters, and one beautifully rendered scene after another, this singular novel casts a spell as it relates the count’s endeavor to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Writers Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 16. Want to express yourself in writing better? Join other aspiring writers for topics of interest, support and advice.
A Good Time for the Truth Book Discussion: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16. The library will host a book discussion of “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota”, which centers around open conversations on racial disparity in Minnesota and closing that gap. Copies of the book are available for check out from the library. Readers are also invited to attend the National Endowment for the Humanities exhibit at the Carver County Historical Society in Waconia, “For All The World To See: Visual Culture and The Struggle for Civil Rights,” showing through Jan. 7, 2020.
Springboard for the Arts Workshop: Publishing Panel: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. Our panel of professionals from the publishing industry, including publishers, bookstore owners and writers will try to take some of the mystery out of the ins and outs of the publishing business. Funded by MELSA.
Friends of the Chanhassen Library Meeting: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18. The Friends of the Chanhassen Library is a volunteer nonprofit organization that believes a dynamic library is a community gathering place that enriches the lives of all its citizens. We support strong library services to educate, provide resources, and to meet the growing information needs of our community.
Act on Alzheimer’s Information Desk: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or any dementia, literature and community resources are available from a hands-on caretaker at the ACT on Alzheimer’s Desk in the Chanhassen Library lobby.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Retro Games and Puzzles: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18. Join us for a variety of board games and puzzles. Bring your friends. Ages 10-18.
Custom Vinyl Stickers: 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19. Get creative with technology. Use Silhouette Studio software to design your own sticker, then watch the vinyl cutter create it instantly. We’ll help you set up your sticker on transfer paper so you can bring it home to decorate your water bottle, laptop, or anything! Ages 10-18.
Friends of the Victoria Library Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19. Join us for a meeting of the Friends of the Victoria Library. The Friends of the Victoria Library is a nonprofit organization that increases the use of the Victoria Library through public awareness and educational programming, advocates for strong public funding of the library, and provides private funding to enhance the services at the Victoria Library.
ECFE on Wheels: 11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13. For ages birth to 5. Registration for each child per event session is required. Parent/guardian needs to stay with children. Parent education staff provides a free ECFE experience for families, caregivers and children ages birth to 5 to share together. There will be circle time, songs an art activity and literacy take home project.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.