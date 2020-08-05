The Chanhassen Library continues to welcome back patrons for grab and go service to access the library’s excellent collection of DVDs, CDs, audiobook, and books.
Retired Chanhassen librarian Kathy Perschmann has been busy reading this summer — both hardcover titles as well as eBooks loaned from the cloudLibrary. Here are some more of her recent favorites.
“Camino Winds” by John Grisham. The characters from Grisham’s “Camino Island” return here: Bruce Cable, owner of Bay Books on Camino Island, his staff and friends, most of them local authors.
A hurricane hits the island, and Bruce and several friends decide to stay, despite an evacuation order. One of these authors, Nelson Kerr, writes thrillers based loosely on true events, about drug running, arms smuggling, etc.
Bruce checks on his friends, and discovers Nelson on his patio, with several head wounds. Bruce is with his author friend Bob and one of his staff, Nick. Nick reads a lot of mystery novels, and postulates that Nelson was killed.
They check out his home, where Nick notices small drops of blood on one wall; and possible weapons. Nelson’s hard drive was still at his house but was encrypted and empty. Where is the manuscript of his current book? Was this the perfect crime? and what was it all about?
Also available in digital format via cloudLibrary.
“Dead Land” by Sara Paretsky. One of Paretsky’s V.I. Warshawski novels, No. 20. Vic’s goddaughter Bernie drags her into a strange case revolving around a homeless woman living in a park, playing on a tiny toy piano.
Bernie suspects she is Lydia, a famous activist and folk musician who was involved in a mass shooting years earlier at a concert in Kansas, where her partner, Hector, and many others were killed. Bernie is also involved with proposed plans to build a new park and beach on the lake.
But the young man Bernie has been involved with, who makes the PowerPoints for the citizen group presenting this plan to the public, has noticed an odd map in piles of papers, and is later found murdered, in the same park where they found Lydia. Also available in digital format via cloudLibrary.
“The Red Lotus” by Chris Bohjalian. Another moving Chris Bohjalian book, this one focusing on friendship, and the love of family. Austin Harper, an American, disappears while biking in rural Vietnam. His girlfriend, Alexis, is an emergency room physician, and her investigation leads her to the hospital where they met only six months earlier.
He was a patient, and she treated him for a bullet wound in his arm. They decide to take a tour of Vietnam, and while Austin is cycling, he vanishes. Alexis must deal with the FBI, Austin’s difficult parents, and the strange lies she uncovers. Also available in digital format via cloudLibrary.
“A Silent Death” by Peter May. This new book by Peter May features investigator John Mackenzie, who was almost kicked out of the Metropolitan Police, and decided to try working for the NCA — Britain’s National Crime Agency.
Mackenzie is assigned his very first case because of his skill with languages. He is brilliant, but he is brutally honest, and his people skills are missing. He knows Spanish, French, and a little Italian and Arabic.
There is an escaped British criminal who was discovered by the Spanish police living on the Costa del Sol, and he is to travel to Spain and bring him back for trial in England. Nothing goes right, of course. He becomes friends with Cristina, the young Spanish cop who held a gun on Jack Cleland one night, after he broke into his own house along with his young pregnant wife.
When Cleland heard a noise behind him, he spun and accidentally shot his wife, and he blames Cristina and has threatened her and her whole family. Since he is in custody, no one is very worried. Cleland, however, has a lot of unsavory drug smuggler friends, and a huge reserve of cash. Many things go wrong.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled, the Library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., then again on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The Library is also offering other great kids and adult online programs such as:
Creature Cross-Stitch - "Take and Make": Through Friday, Aug. 7. For ages 7-12. Using simple cross-stitch methods, you can design a snazzy sweater for a Yeti or fabulous fins for a mermaid tail. This Take and Make comes with creature templates, colorful floss, and a blunt plastic needle. You supply the creativity and imagination! Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be available Tuesday-Friday while supplies last.
The Bazillions: Through Sunday, Aug. 9. This high energy music group will entertain us with their kid friendly rock & roll. Check out the event on the library’s Facebook page
The Lowry Nature Center: Monday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 16. The Nature Center will provide a video about their resident barred owl. Naturalist Kirk will show the owl up close and go on a hike with the owl, filming at different spots where he shares about the cool adaptations that owls have. They will finish the segment with good book recommendations about owls. Watch from the Carver County Library Facebook page.
Virtual Escape Rooms for kids and tens: Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 15. The scene is set, and the story begins. But, how will it end? Will you be able to piece the clues together to unlock the puzzle? Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/y9t4gnzt for more information.
Imagine Your Story youth summer reading program ends Saturday, Aug. 15. This is last day to submit reviews.