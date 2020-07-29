The Chanhassen Library is please to welcome back patrons for grab and go service to access the library’s excellent collection.
Sometimes finding something to read is as easy as browsing the shelves, while other times it takes some help.
The library staff has compiled lots of lists to assist you such as read-alikes. Find all the lists at www.carverlib.org/services/new-recommended-titles.
Here’s one such list: If you like Lee Child, then you these action-filled novels.
All these books are the first in a series.
"The Drifter" by Nick Petrie. Peter Ash came home from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with only one souvenir: what he calls his "white static," the buzzing claustrophobia due to post-traumatic stress that has driven him to spend a year roaming in nature, sleeping under the stars. But when a friend from the Marines commits suicide, Ash returns to civilization to help the man's widow with some home repairs. Under her porch, he finds the largest, ugliest, meanest dog he's ever encountered, and a Samsonite suitcase stuffed with cash and explosives. He finds himself at the center of a plot that is far larger than he could have imagined. Also available digitally via the cloudLibrary.
"The Gray Man" by Mark Greaney. To those who lurk in the shadows, he's known as the Gray Man. He is a legend in the covert realm, moving silently from job to job, accomplishing the impossible and then fading away. And he always hits his target. Always. But there are forces more lethal than Gentry in the world. Forces like money. And power. And there are men who hold these as the only currency worth fighting for. And in their eyes, Gentry has just outlived his usefulness. But Court Gentry is going to prove that, for him, there's no gray area between killing for a living and killing to stay alive. Also available digitally via the cloudLibrary.
"One Rough Man" by Brad Taylor. Pike Logan was the most successful operator on the Taskforce, his instincts and talents unrivaled-until personal tragedy permanently altered his outlook on the world. Pike knows what the rest of the country might not want to admit: The real threat isn't from any nation, any government, any terrorist group. The real threat is one or two men, controlled by ideology, operating independently, in possession of a powerful weapon. The attack is mere days away. It is their bad luck that they're about to cross paths with Pike Logan. And Pike Logan has nothing left to lose.
"Open Carry" by Marc Cameron. U.S. Marshal Arliss Cutter is a born tracker. When it comes to tracking someone down — or taking someone out — Cutter's the best. But his newest assignment is taking him out of his comfort zone to southeast Alaska. And it's the kind of case that makes his blood run cold: the shocking murder of a Tlingit Indian girl. Three people have disappeared on Prince of Wales Island. Two are crew members of the reality TV show, "Fishwives." Cutter's job is to find the bodies, examine the crew's footage for clues, and track down the men who killed them. Easier said than done. Especially when the hunter becomes the hunted. Also available digitally via the cloudLibrary.
"Orphan X" by Gregg Hurwitz. Evan Smoak is a man with skills, resources, and a personal mission to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chosen as a child, he was raised and trained as an Orphan, an off-the-books black box program designed to create the perfect deniable intelligence asset: An assassin. Evan was Orphan X — until he broke with the program and used everything he learned to disappear. But now someone is on his tail. Someone who will exploit Evan's secret new identity as the Nowhere Man to eliminate him.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled, the Library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., then again on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The Library is also offering other great kids and adult online programs such as:
Author & Illustrator of "Moo!": Through Sunday, Aug. 2. Children’s author David Larochelle and illustrator Mike Wohnoutka did the books "Moo!" and the upcoming 'See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog”" together. Enjoy stories, drawing, fun, and creativity, and maybe even a puppet show. Check the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/2105598259584072 for more information.
Tangram Challenge: Thursday, July 30 through Monday, Aug. 3. Print and cut out the tangram pieces in the post and rearrange them to make different shapes. What shapes can you create? Can you make 4 shapes? More? Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/ycvsn2bl for more information.
The Bazillions: Monday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 9. This high energy music group will entertain with their kid-friendly rock & roll. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund. Check the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/304201004098269/ for more information.
Scavenger Hunt: Through Wednesday, Aug. 5. In a galaxy far, far away you have a chance to help out an old friend who is part of the no longer secret Rebellion against the dreaded Empire. Help Ezra Bridger and the Ghost Crew divert a shipment of hyperspace engines on its way to Lothal and get them to Yavin. Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/y89efno3 for more information.
Creature Cross-Stitch - "Take and Make": Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 7. For ages 7-12. Using simple cross-stitch methods, you can design a snazzy sweater for a Yeti or fabulous fins for a mermaid tail. This Take and Make comes with creature templates, colorful floss, and a blunt plastic needle. You supply the creativity and imagination! Kits will be available Tuesday-Friday while supplies last.