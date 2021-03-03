Carver County Library is excited to host Club Book and feature author John Moe on Wednesday, March 10. John Moe is the host and creator of the award-winning hit podcast “The Hilarious World of Depression” and the author of the book of the same name.
His writing has appeared in numerous humor anthologies as well as The New York Times Magazine, The Seattle Times, and many more publications. He’s a longtime contributor and columnist for McSweeney’s and has hosted nationally distributed public radio programs.
All the details for how to view this online program can be found on the Library’s web calendar at carverlib.org/calendar.
AUTHOR SERIES
Allen Eskens, Neal Karlen, and Katie Stifter will follow author John Moe in our spring author series for Carver County Library. Here are a few books to get you started exploring each of these authors:
“The Hilarious World of Depression” by John Moe. For years John Moe struggled with depression; it plagued his family and claimed the life of his brother in 2007. As Moe came to terms with his own illness, he began to see similar patterns of behavior and coping mechanisms surfacing in conversations with others, including high-profile comedians who’d struggled with the disease. Moe has written a remarkable investigation of the disease, part memoir of his own journey, part treasure trove of laugh-out-loud stories and insights drawn from years of interviews with some of the most brilliant minds facing similar challenges.
“The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. A simple English assignment changes everything when college student Joe Talbert meets nursing home resident and medically paroled convicted murderer Carl Iverson, a Vietnam veteran who inspires Joe to face a disturbing childhood memory, reconcile the guilt he feels over leaving his autistic brother, and stay one step ahead of his treacherously dysfunctional mother.
“This Thing Called Life” by Neal Karlen. A warm and surprisingly real-life biography, featuring never-before-seen photos, of one of rock’s greatest talents: Prince.
“The Funny Thing About Grief” by Katie Stifter. Grief isn’t funny-is it? Stifter shares her struggle to survive the sudden, tragic death of her beloved husband and best friend, Andy. It’s a thing she can’t fathom surviving, yet she manages to, a little bit every day, as she raises her two young kids and newborn baby, helping them survive their grief too.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Carver County Library Live – Water Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 8. Join Jennifer and special guest Madeline from Carver County Water Management organization for a storytime all about water. We will learn about why water is important and how to care for it. Join us for stories, songs, and a STEM activity.
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail Live on Facebook: 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 8. For ages birth-Pre-K. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Carver-Scott Master Gardener Food Preservation: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 10. Carver-Scott Master Gardener Library Class webinar registration (required) at https://carverscottmastergardeners.org/library-classses/. Handouts and more information on each class is also on their website. They will send out the class information closer to the date of the class.
Get Crafty with Maren – Japanese Sashiko Embroidery Bookmarks: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11. Join Adult Services librarian Maren every second Thursday from March to May at 6:30 p.m. to learn a different craft on our Facebook video page at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/ with a new craft each month. The March craft will feature Japanese sashiko embroidery bookmarks.
Spring Music Series – Dunquin Trio: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 13. Dunquin is a trio based in the Twin Cities that plays traditional Irish music, other Celtic music, and even Scandinavian tunes. You can watch the music programs at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos even if you don’t have a Facebook account.