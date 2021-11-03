Club Book returns online with award-winning author Jane Smalley on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Her 30 books to date include two short story collections, two biographies, and eight books geared towards young readers.
Smiley’s latest, "Perestroika in Paris," offers fans something of a departure. In this instant bestseller, a spirited racehorse named Perestroika escapes her enclosure outside Paris and tries to make a new life for herself. In so doing, she befriends a street-smart dog named Frida, a pair of talkative ducks, and a curious boy named Etienne.
Registration is not required. Visit http://facebook.com/ClubBook where the visit will be streamed in real time. If you can’t watch in real time, you can catch them later on http://clubbook.org/ This project was funded with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
CLOSED
Carver County Library will not open until 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 due to staff training. The Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
DRAWN TOGETHER
The Drawn Together art exhibit will be on display at the Chanhassen Library December. Drawn Together is a dynamic group of women who met at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Open Art Studio five years ago. They met outdoors over the summer and Zoomed together during the winter. The exhibit will be a mix of watercolor, oil, acrylic paintings.
QUIRKY CHARACTERS
If you liked the book “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” then you might enjoy these other novels featuring quirky characters.
“Finlay Donovan is Killing It” by Elle Cosimano. Finlay Donovan is a stressed-out single mom of two and struggling novelist. When Finlay is mistaken for a contract killer, she inadvertently accepts the offer to dispose of a problem husband to make ends meet, discovering that crime in real life is a lot harder than fiction.
“The Girl He Used to Know” by Tracy Graves. A tumultuous but tender love affair between a socially awkward chess club member and a courageous, quirky girl is shattered by an unforeseen tragedy that forces them to confront respective anxieties when they reunite a decade later.
”Love at First” by Kate Clayborn. Sixteen years ago, a teenaged Will Sterling saw — or rather, heard — the girl of his dreams. Standing beneath an apartment building balcony, he shared a perfect moment with a lovely, warm-voiced stranger. It's a memory that's never faded, though he's put so much of his past behind him. Now an unexpected inheritance has brought Will back to that same address, where he plans to offload his new property and get back to his regular life as an overworked doctor. Instead, he encounters a woman, two balconies above, who's uncannily familiar.
“The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin. Determined to leave a mark on the world even though they are in the hospital and their days are dwindling, unlikely friends, 17-year-old Lenni and 83-year-old Margot, devise a plan to create 100 paintings showcasing the stories of the century they have lived.
“This Time Next Year” by Sophie Cousens. Minnie Cooper and Quinn Hamilton began their lives together, born in the same hospital on January 1, 1990, but their worlds couldn't be more different. After thirty years of missed connections, they're about to meet again.
“What You Wish For” by Katherine Center. This novel follows off-beat librarian Samantha Casey who has found the tight-knit family she's always longed for and a place to call home in a small Texas beach town.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Monday Funday: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Join us for Sheeko Sheeko (which means Storytime in Somali) and listen to a bilingual story from Somalia. Presented by Ruqia Abdi. Geared for children ages 5 and older.
Tails for Reading at Chanhassen Library: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Social Media Strategy - Content and Conversation: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 6. Online event. In this seminar, we’ll explore what tools to consider, when and how often to post, which content to share, who can help create and extend conversations, and how to analyze your results, diffuse your critics, and amplify your strongest advocates.
Fall Music Series: Mark Mallman: 7 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9. Online event. Mark Mallman is a songwriter, composer, and performer from Minneapolis. He has recorded eight albums and his music has been enjoyed by audiences worldwide. His non-stop, non-sleep, ''Marathon III'' performance stretched 78 hours and included 576 pages of rhyming lyrics. Mallman's album ''The End is Not the End'' is a deliberate meditation on overcoming the roots of despair. He is the author of the book “The Happiness Playlist, the True Story of Healing My Heart with Feelgood Music.”
STORYTIME
No registration required.
Chaska Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Family Storytimes: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.