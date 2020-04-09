The Carver County Library remains closed until further notice, yet there are still ways to access the library’s resources.
If you already have a library card, you are good to go. If your library card is expiring, we’ve automatically renewed it. If you don’t have a card to access our free online resources, we will accept library card registrations over the phone.
Please call 952-448-9395 and select option 1 to apply for a card. We will give you your library card barcode and PIN number over the phone. This will allow you immediate access our digital resources through our website (www.carverlib.org), as well as our eBooks and eAudiobooks through the cloudLibrary, and eAudiobooks and online magazines through RB Digital. You may also apply for a card through our website www.carverlib.org/services/apply-for-a-library-card.
The Chanhassen Library has introduced curbside pick-up of materials on hold at the Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, and Victoria Express libraries. Once items you have requested come in for you, you will be contacted and given instructions on how to pick-up your materials at the Chanhassen library.
To see other changes in library services during this period, visit www.carverlib.org/about-us/covid-19. We’re renewed all materials for six weeks and won’t be charging fines on items due during our closed period. More questions? Contact us: www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to me directly at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us.
We are postponing all programs, events, outreach and homebound delivery services at all Carver County Library locations through May 31. This includes postponing storytimes, gardening and technology classes. The Friends of the Chanhassen Library spring book sale is postponed until June.
LIBRARY APP
In April, we introduced our new mobile app. In the new app, you can:
- Check your account
- Search the catalog and place holds
- Pause holds
- Change pickup location on your holds
- Renew materials
- Use the built-in library card barcode to check out materials when you're at the library
- Link other accounts in your family to use their barcodes to check out
- See what libraries closest to you are open at a glance
- Check the library calendar
- Get access to our online resources (including our eBooks and eAudiobooks)
- Check library social media
- Scan barcodes of books you see elsewhere to see if we have it at the library
We suggest you delete the old Carver County Library app before installing this one. You can download at Google Play or the Apple app store by visiting www.carverlib.org/services/mobile-app to get quick links to the new app.
For more information, visit us at www.carverlib.org, or check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.