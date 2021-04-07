Get ready for the change in eBook and eAudiobook platforms as Carver County Library moves from cloudLibrary to OverDrive in May.
Start by downloading the Libby app in the Google Play or Apple store. Search by zip code and select "MELSA Metropolitan Area Library Service Agency Carver County Library" to get to the collection. Anyone with a valid library card registered in Carver County can check out content.
Check out up to 15 eBooks or eAudio at a time for up to three weeks and renew them if no one's waiting. You can also place holds. Items checked out at the time of the switch may not be available in cloudLibrary any more even if the title is downloaded to your device.
Reminder: Holds will not move over from cloudLibrary to OverDrive when we switch to that platform in May, so begin placing your holds using Libby. You can access the collection on your computer at https://melsa.overdrive.com/.
MEMOIRS
The esteemed journal Kirkus Reviews each year compiles a list of top books each year. For biography and memoir, the best of 2020 includes:
“Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre. This true-life spy story is a masterpiece about the woman code-named "Sonya." Over the course of her career, she was hunted by the Chinese, the Japanese, the Nazis, MI5, MI6, and the FBI and she evaded them all.
“Filthy Beasts” by Kirkland Hamill. "Wake up, you filthy beasts!" Following a rancorous split from New York's upper-class society, newly divorced Wendy and her three sons are exiled from the East Coast elite circle. This book recounts Kirk's unforgettable journey through luxury hotels and charity stores, private enclaves and public shame as he confronts his family's many imperfections, accepts his unconventional childhood, and finally comes to terms with his own hidden secrets
“His Best” by Jonathan Alter. From one of America's most-respected journalists and modern historians comes the first full-length biography of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and Nobel Prize-winning humanitarian.
“Knock at Midnight” by Brittany Barnett. Brittany K. Barnett was only a law student when she came across the case that would change her life forever, that of Sharanda Jones, single mother, business owner, and, like Brittany, Black daughter of the rural South. A victim of America's devastating war on drugs, Sharanda had been torn away from her young daughter and was serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. Ultimately, Barnett's path transformed her understanding of injustice in the courts, of genius languishing behind bars, and the very definition of freedom itself.
“Mill Town” by Kerri Arsenault. Kerri Arsenault grew up in the rural working-class town of Mexico, Maine. "Mill Town" is an investigative memoir, as Arsenault undertakes an excavation of a collective past, sifting through historical archives and scientific reports, talking to family and neighbors, and examining her own childhood to present a portrait of a community that illuminates not only the ruin of her hometown and the collapse of the working-class of America, but also the hazards of both living in and leaving home, and the ambiguous nature of toxics and disease.
“Sigh Gone” by Phuc Tran. In 1975, during the fall of Saigon, Phuc Tran immigrates to America along with his family. By sheer chance they land in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a small town where the Trans struggle to assimilate into their new life. This book explores one man's bewildering experiences of abuse, racism, and tragedy and reveals redemption and connection in books and punk rock.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Teen - Arts in April Challenge: Friday, April 9 through Friday, April 30. Let's create. Join us in an art challenge. Each week will be a new challenge. Post pictures or video links of your submissions at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary. Age 11-18.
LEGO Challenge Online: Monday, April 12 through Sunday, April 18. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week!
ArtStart presents Rube Goldberg Marble Machine Online: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 10. Design and make your own marble machine using a variety of tubes, papers, and unusual scraps. Those in the class will be contacted when kits are in.
ArtStart presents Russian Matrouska Dolls Online: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15. Create your own Matryoshka nesting doll, as you work with an artist to design and paint your dolls. Registration required. This is a kit-based class with all materials included.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
ArtStart Presents: Memory Boxes Online: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15. An ArtStart artist will help you record the memories you hold dearest to your heart. Bring treasured photographs, objects, notes and more. Then decorate a special wooden box to hold these cherished moments. This class will be taught via Zoom. This is a kit-based class for adults.