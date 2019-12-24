Come to the Chanhassen Library in January and February to view the art work of Elynn Lepel. Lepel grew up on a farm near Plato, Minnesota and received a bachelor of science degree at the University of Wisconsin, Stout in Clothing, Textiles and Design, minoring in Business.
Lepel’s work uses a mixture of media materials, but textiles and fiber are her focus. She draws upon nature, Minnesota life, and family and friends for inspiration, using her photographs and illustrations as a starting point.
She creates multilayered fiber collages with painting, printing, stitching cloth and paper, found objects, brush strokes, and raw edges using a variety of textiles, vintage and reclaimed fabrics.
Her passion has been to make these on a large scale, impressionist-style, resembling paintings.
THRILLS AND CHILLS
If you need some thrills and chills, then check out these recent best-selling suspense novels:
“The Fox” by Fredrick Forsyth. Former chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service Adrian Weston is awoken in the middle of the night by a phone call from the prime minister. Her news is shocking: The Pentagon, the NSA and the CIA have been hacked simultaneously, their seemingly impenetrable firewalls breached by an unknown enemy known only as “The Fox.” Even more surprisingly, the culprit is revealed to be a young British teenager, Luke Jennings. He has no agenda, no secrets, just a blisteringly brilliant mind. Extradition to the U.S. seems likely — until Weston has another idea: If Luke can do this to us, what can he do to our enemies? After conferring with both the American president and the prime minister, Weston is determined to use “The Fox” and his talents to the advantage of the two nations. But doing so places the boy on a geopolitical minefield. Adrian must stay one step ahead of multiple invisible enemies.
“Need to Know” by Karen Cleveland. In pursuit of a Russian sleeper cell on American soil, CIA analyst Vivian Miller uncovers a dangerous secret that will threaten her job, her family — and her life. On track for a much-needed promotion, she’s developed a system for identifying Russian agents, seemingly normal people living in plain sight. After accessing the computer of a potential Russian operative, Vivian stumbles on a secret dossier of deep-cover agents within America’s borders. A few clicks later, everything that matters to her is threatened. Vivian has vowed to defend her country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. But now she’s facing impossible choices. Torn between loyalty and betrayal, allegiance and treason, love and suspicion, who can she trust?
“Star of the North” by D.B. John. The novel opens in 1998, when a Korean-American teenager is kidnapped from a South Korean beach by North Korean operatives. Twelve years later, her brilliant twin sister, Jenna, is still searching for her, and ends up on the radar of the CIA. When evidence that her sister may still be alive in North Korea comes to light, Jenna will do anything possible to rescue her — including undertaking a daring mission into the heart of the regime. Her story is masterfully braided together with two other narrative threads. In one, a North Korean peasant woman finds a forbidden international aid balloon and uses the valuables inside to launch a dangerously lucrative black-market business. In the other, a high-ranking North Korean official discovers, to his horror, that he may be descended from a traitor, a fact that could mean his death if it is revealed. As the novel progresses, these narrative strands converge and connect in surprising ways, ultimately building to an explosive and unforgettable climax.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
A Year End Celebration with Tara B: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28. Tara Brueske will sing and play keyboard and bass in an intergenerational music program. Classic jazz, show tunes, and other music that appeals to all ages will be shared in a one-hour program. This project is funded (in part or in whole) with money from the Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Authors Collective: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28. Authors Collective is a group of authors and writers at all stages of putting a work into book form. Learn together, publish, and market as professionals.
Toddler Drive-In Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Dec. 30. Join us for a special story time where we will turn boxes into cars for the “drive-in,” then get into our cars and read fun books, sing silly songs, and watch BookFlix on our big screen! Please bring in a box that your child will fit in and we will provide the supplies to turn it into a “car.” Call the library for the movie title. We will provide the popcorn. For families with children ages 18 months-4 years. Pre-registration required.
Noon Year’s Eve Party: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31. Too young to stay up until midnight? Join us at the library for a celebration before New Year’s Eve. As we countdown to noon, we will have music, dancing, and more.
STORYTIME
Storytime is on winter vacation! See you starting in January!