The Carver County Library and CareerForce Chaska are partnering to serve you better.
An employment counselor from CareerForce Chaska will be available on the second Tuesday of the month at Chaska Library from 10 a.m.-noon to discuss job searching.
The employment counselor will be able to answer questions about programs and services CareerForce Chaska provides, help you access job leads online and apply for jobs, conduct short resume reviews, help you with interview questions, and show you how to explore training options and community resources that may be available.
Please feel free to stop in if you need help with job search or have training needs. The next date will be Tuesday, June 14.
JOB AND CAREER BOOKS
Be sure to check out one of the latest titles from the Jobs, Career, and Business collection featured on Libby for eBooks and eAudioBooks.
“Recalculating: Navigate your Career Through the Changing World of Work” by Lindsey Pollak. A leading workplace expert provides an inspirational, practical, and forward-looking career playbook for recent grads, career changers, and transitioning professionals looking to thrive in today's rapidly evolving workplace. COVID-19 has heightened career uncertainty in a work landscape dominated by turbulence and change, and it is directly impacting how people are entering or re-entering the workplace. Pollak equips you to handle workplace obstacles, helping you see them as challenges to navigate rather than impossible roadblocks.
“Betting on You: How to Put Yourself First and (Finally) Take Control of your Career” by Laurie Ruettimann. Millions of us worldwide are overworked, exhausted, and trying our hardest yet not getting the recognition we deserve. It's time for a fix. Top career coach and HR consultant Laurie Ruettimann knows firsthand that work can get a hell of a lot better. Ruettimann lays out the framework necessary to champion your interests and create a life you enjoy.
“How Do You Fight a Horse-sized Duck: Secrets to Succeeding at Interview Mind Games and Getting the Job You Want” by William Poundstone. Poundstone explores the new world of interviewing at A-list employers. It reveals more than 80 notoriously challenging interview questions and supplies both answers and a general strategy for creative problem-solving.
“Blaze Your Own Trail: An Interactive Guide to Navigating Life with Confidence, Solidarity, and Compassion” by Rebekah Bastian. Rather than suggesting a rule book, Bastian, vice president at Zillow shares storylines and supportive data that explore workplace sexism, career changes, marriage, child-rearing, existential crises, and everything in between, you will learn to embrace and feel less alone in your own nonlinear journey. Even better, you can turn back decisions and make different ones.
“Business Minded: A Guide to Setting Up Your Mind, Body, and Business for Success” by Carly A. Riordan. Part self-help wisdom, part business school teaching, and part interactive workbook pages, plus real-life advice from 18 amazing, thriving entrepreneurs: this book is everything you need to know to turn your creative passion into a successful company.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Grow a Garden Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 16 at Victoria Library. Join Carver-Scott Master Gardeners to celebrate spring with a special garden-themed storytime! We will do songs, stories, and plant seeds to take home. Recommended for Ages 2 and up. No registration required.
Monday Funday: 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 16 on Carver County Library Facebook Live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Victoria Senior Fair: 10 am to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 at Lions Park in Victoria. Come meet staff from the Victoria Library and members of the Friends of the Victoria Library at our booth.
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Chaska Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 14. The Friends of the Chaska Library have a great selection of gently used books and more for all ages.
Walking & Booktalking: 2 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays, through May 26 at the Chanhassen Library. Need to put a spring in your step? Need to be with other book-loving humans? Working from home and need a mid-afternoon stretch? Meet at the library for a little outdoor exercise and informal conversations about books. After our walk, the librarian will provide takeaway booklists and some books to feed your reading fix.
EVENTS FOR ALL AGES
Music in May – Roe Family Singers: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May21 at Charlson Thun Community Bandstand in Victoria. The Roe Family Singers mix original music and contemporary takes on old-time, traditional, and gospel tunes that the audience will find easy to sing and dance to. We recommend you bring something comfortable to sit on.
If you have questions about services, contact us at https://www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to Jodi Edstrom directly at 952-227-7603 or jedstrom@co.carver.mn.us.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.