Join us for Winter music with Tara B, for an online show of winter tunes, other seasonal favorites, and more on Facebook live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
If you can’t make it when it’s live, then find the performance on the Library’s Facebook or YouTube page a replay. It will be available for a month after the program. This project was funded with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
CLOSED
The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.
Storytime will return in January 2022.
SUSPENSE
End your year with a thrill ride with one of the suspense-filled novels.
“Better Off Dead” by Lee Child. Jack Reacher goes where he wants when he wants. One morning as he heads west, he finds a Jeep has crashed into the only tree for miles around. A woman is slumped over the wheel. He offers to help, but a life hangs in the balance. Maybe more than one. But to bring the villain down will be the riskiest job of Reacher’s life. Failure is not an option, because in this kind of game, the loser is always better off dead.
“Cul-de-Sac” by Joy Fielding. Someone on this quiet, unassuming cul-de-sac will be shot dead in the middle of a sultry July night. A diverse group of neighbors, to be sure. Yet all harbor secrets. All bear scars. And all have access to guns. The shooting lays bare the secrets harbored by five families in a sleepy suburban cul-de-sac in this riveting psychological thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of “All the Wrong Places.”
“The Dare” by Lesley Kara. Lizzie and Alice are the best of friends, as close as can be. Until the day when they’re out playing by the train tracks and a childish spat triggers Lizzie’s epilepsy. When she comes to, she finds an unimaginable horror: Alice has been killed. Lizzie is devastated, and as she tries to cope with her grief, she is shocked to find herself alienated from Alice’s friends and relatives, who are convinced Lizzie and “the dare” somehow had a role in her friend’s death.
“Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line” by Deepa Anappard. When a classmate goes missing, Jai and his friends decide to use the crime-solving skills they have picked up from TV to find him. Together they draw up lists of people to interview and places to visit. But what begins as a game turns sinister as other children start disappearing from their neighborhood. Confronted by terrified parents, an indifferent police force, and rumors of soul-snatching djinns and as the disappearances edge ever closer to home, the lives of Jai and his friends will never be the same again.
“You Can Run” by Karen Cleveland. We have your son. It’s the call that’s every parent’s nightmare. And for CIA analyst Jill Bailey, it’s the call that changes everything. It’s Jill’s job to vet new CIA sources. Like Falcon, who’s been on the recruitment fast track. But before she can get to work, Jill gets the call. Her son has been taken. And to get him back, Jill does something she thought she’d never do.