Enjoy the artwork of Cora Pirvu on display at the Chanhassen Library in March and April.
Pirvu studied art starting in fifth grade and is a dedicated artist defined by pure passion. She has a passion for art, new product, industrial design, art history, oil and acrylic painting.
Her techniques include oil on wood board and acrylic on wood board. She also works on acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas, all in the genre of abstract art and landscape.
MEMOIR
If you like harrowing and gut-wrenching memoir “Educated” by Tara Westover, then try:
“The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. A remarkable memoir of resilience and redemption, and a revelatory look into a family at once deeply dysfunctional and uniquely vibrant. When sober, Jeannette’s brilliant and charismatic father captured his children’s imagination, teaching them physics, geology, and how to embrace life fearlessly. But when he drank, he was dishonest and destructive. Her mother was a free spirit who abhorred the idea of domesticity and didn’t want the responsibility of raising a family. The Walls children learned to take care of themselves. They fed, clothed, and protected one another, and eventually found their way to New York. Their parents followed them, choosing to be homeless even as their children prospered.
“The Sound of Gravel” by Ruth Wariner. The 39th of her father’s 42 children, Ruth Wariner grew up in polygamist family on a farm in rural Mexico. In this memoir, Wariner offers an unforgettable portrait of the violence that threatened her community, her family’s fierce sense of loyalty, and her own unshakeable belief in the possibility of a better life. An intimate, gripping tale of triumph and courage, “The Sound of Gravel” is a heart-stopping true story.
“You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” by Sherman Alexie. Family relationships are never simple. But Sherman Alexie’s bond with his mother Lillian was more complex than most. She plunged her family into chaos with a drinking habit but shed her addiction when it was on the brink of costing her everything. She survived a violent past but created an elaborate facade to hide the truth. She selflessly cared for strangers, but was often incapable of showering her children with the affection that they so desperately craved. She wanted a better life for her son, but it was only by leaving her behind that he could hope to achieve it. It’s these contradictions that made Lillian Alexie a beautiful, mercurial, abusive, intelligent, complicated and very human woman. When she passed away, the incongruities that defined his mother shook Sherman and his remembrance of her. Grappling with the haunting ghosts of the past in the wake of loss, he responded the only way he knew how: he wrote.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to noon, Saturday, March 7. Preschool and elementary school-age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.
Great Decisions: The Philippines and the U.S.: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7. The Philippines has had a special relationship with the United States since the islands were ceded by Spain to the United States after the Spanish-American War at the end of the 19th century. However, since the election of Rodrigo Duterte, the country has pivoted more toward China, and away from the U.S. Duterte has also launched a large-scale war on drugs that many criticize for its brutality. What does the future hold for U.S, relations with the Philippines? Speaker: Kannan Solayappan.
Music in March: Vicky Emerson: 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8. Singer/songwriter, Vicky Emerson, has been heralded by the Star Tribune for her gorgeous, dusky voice and songwriting chops on previous releases, but her new album, “Steady Heart,” which she self-produced, firmly established her as an essential, strong female voice in Americana music. She is based in Minneapolis and continues to tour on a national basis. This project is funded with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Photo Storage: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10. Have photos taking up your phone’s memory? Looking for an alternative option for storing your pictures? Come learn about several digital storage options for your photos and find what is the best for you … zip drive, CD, hard drive, social media, cloud?
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10. For ages 13-18, no registration required. Join other teens that have an interest in library programs and more. We meet monthly to help plan programs, activities and volunteer as Teen Advisors. We also enjoy some snacks and discussion about books and more.
Carver Scott Master Gardeners presents Lawn Care: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12. Are you looking for that lush green lawn? Are you interested in a lawn with less work? Are you new to lawn care and want some basics? Come join us for a class devoted to lawn care. Bring your questions and get help to answer them. Let your lawn be the green of dreams.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Music in March: Clark Machtemes and Traveled Ground: 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7. Join us for an afternoon of a unique combination of folk, blues, roots rock and Americana style music with this Waconia-based acoustic trio. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Stories Sing! with the Minnesota Opera: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10. For ages toddler and up. A professional opera singer gives a new perspective on reading by using tools from the stage to inspire and help children engage with books. Children will make a craft and use them to perform pieces taught in the story. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11. For ages birth to Pre-K. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create! Registration required. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
STORYTIME
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.