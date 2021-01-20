A reminder that the Chaska Library has new expanded hours for the curbside service and is operating out of the new library entrance: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
HOOKED ON BOOKS
Each year, we gather together for the annual Hooked on Books event in partnership with District 112 Community Education.
Although we are not able to come together in person this year, we will be meeting online for a day of literacy and the arts, too!
See some of your favorites like Ten Penny Tunes and Artistry, while enjoying new entertainers Los Alegres Bailadores.
Check https://ce4all.org/events-and-services/hooked-on-books for more details. The event is Saturday, Feb. 6.
WINTER ESCAPE
January in Minnesota has been sunnier and warmer than usual. If the winter weather still has you needing an escape, Carver County Library suggests one of these beach reads:
“Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews. When the dream job she has pursued all her adult life suddenly disappears, an ambitious journalist returns to her family’s small-town newspaper before witnessing a car accident that ends the life of a beloved local war hero with a secret shady history whose death may not be exactly what it seems. Andrews can be counted on for beach-worthy depictions of southern women with chutzpah and a talent for finding trouble with humor and romantic interest mixed in.
“The Last Train to Key West” by Chanel Cleeton. After the Cuban Revolution of 1933 leaves Mirta Perez’s family in a precarious position, she agrees to an arranged marriage with a notorious American. Following her wedding in Havana, Mirta arrives in the Florida Keys on her honeymoon to their beach house. While she can’t deny the growing attraction to her new husband, his illicit business interests may threaten not only her relationship, but her life. Her path converges in 1935 Key West with two other women, and their lives are unexpectedly thrown off course by the monster hurricane bearing down on the area. Cleeton finds the right balance of historical detail and suspense, making this a riveting read.
“Summer Darlings” by Brooke Lea Foster. Set during the splendid summer days of 1960s Martha’s Vineyard, this page-turning debut novel pulls back the curtain on one mysterious and wealthy family as seen through the eyes of their nanny — college student Heddy Winsome. During the summer, Heddy falls in love with a local surfer, and is also forced to reckon with the dark underbelly of privilege. The romantic entanglements and the scandalous exploits of the rich and entitled makes this suitable for an easy beach read.
“Beach Read” by Emily Henry. While romance author January Andrews is staying, temporarily, at her recently deceased father’s secret beach house, she’s stunned to realize that her neighbor is Augustus Everett, her graduate school nemesis turned hotshot author of bleak literary fiction. One night, the two make a deal to each write the next book in the other’s genre. The path from writing partners to friends to lovers is a delight.
“28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand. Jake has spent 28 Labor Day weekends with Mallory at her home in Nantucket, starting in the early 1990s when they were in their 20s. Taking inspiration from the movie “Same Time, New Year,” and because Jake is committed to someone else, they decide to indulge their romantic attraction one weekend a year, which they agree to keep secret from family and friends. Each chapter is introduced with the year’s current topics, and the story becomes less about a secretive affair and more a tale of sweet nostalgia and fate.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Lego Challenge: Monday, January 18 through Sunday, January 24. Join us for the LEGO Challenge. Check the Facebook event for challenge themes.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Loft Literary Center Strengthening Your Story (Characters, Plot, Setting): 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27. You know the basics of writing fiction, you’ve moved past the general idea phase of writing a story or novel, so now what? Fine-tune your writing by focusing on important craft elements that will make your creative writing project even better. Craft questions encouraged! Register at carverlib.org/calendar If registration has expired please email sbernstein@co.carver.mn.us before the class starts to see if there’s still availability.