The last couple of years of launching into adulthood have not gone as planned.
We are pulling together an online panel of experts (age 55+) to present life hacks such as establishing credit, tenants’ rights, meal planning, and other adulting skills for teens and young adults (ages 16-24) who want to be better prepared for life away from home.
Can’t make it live? Life is like that. This intergenerational event takes place on the library’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. This event is presented in partnership with the Chanhassen Senior Center and funded by the Friends of the Chanhassen Library.
ROMANCE
The Reading List Council has announced the 2022 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of different fiction genres for adult readers. A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre, was also announced. The winner in the romance genre was:
“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston. August’s subway crush becomes the best part of her day, but pretty soon, she discovers there’s one big problem: Jane doesn’t just look like an old school punk rocker. She’s literally displaced in time from the 1970s, and August is going to have to use everything she tried to leave in her own past to help her.
The honor books were:
“The Charm Offensive” by Alison Cochrun. Dev Deshpande has always believed in fairy tales. So it's no wonder then that he's spent his career crafting them on the long-running reality dating show Ever After. As the most successful producer in the franchise's history, Dev always scripts the perfect love story for his contestants, even as his own love life crashes and burns.
“The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes” by Xio Axelrod. Growing up in dive bars up and down the East Coast, Toni Bennette's guitar was her only companion until she met Sebastian Quick.
“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. Poppy and Alex. Alex and Poppy. They have nothing in common. She’s a wild child; he wears khakis. She has insatiable wanderlust; he prefers to stay home with a book. And somehow, ever since a fateful car share home from college many years ago, they are the very best of friends.
Events for Adults
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 16. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Puzzle It Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 20. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer. We'll post the answer the following week.
Planting a Seed Meet-Up at Chaska Library: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 20. Join us share the progress of your garden as it reaches the stretch run! Master Gardeners and other seed enthusiasts will be on hand to answer questions about your plants’ progress as we approach the peak season.
Events for Youth
Lowry Nature Center at the Charlson Thun Bandstand in Victoria: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 18. Staff from the Lowry Nature Center will read a story, discuss nature, and there might be a raptor as we celebrate the year of the bird.
Artistry Class at Victoria Library: 1 to 3 p.m., Monday, July 18. Registration Required. In this fun and fabulous fibers class kids will be introduced to the idea of ‘soft sculpture’ as we create our own stuffed animals. Basic pattern design, sewing, tying, and gluing techniques will be used to create fun, whimsical, and cuddly friends. Ages 6 and up.
Monday Funday: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 18 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more.
Preschool STEM Storytime at Chanhassen Library: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19. Bring your Hot Wheel-style vehicles for an extra special preschool STEM Storytime. After a few stories, we're going to have some fun in Tape Town, a city with roadways and ramps of our own creation! After taking a few spins around town, get your vehicle spotless in our very realistic pretend carwash.
Robotics Demo at Chanhassen Library: 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 19. Sure, you’ve heard of high school sports teams, but have you heard of robotic teams? Members of local high school robotics teams will present and demonstrate the robots they’ve created and used in competitions.
STEAM Station: Stay and Explore at Chanhassen Library: 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 19. Drop in and spend some time at various activity stations exploring science, technology, engineering, and math. We will even add a little art science on the side! For ages 6 and up.
Chill and Create Tuesday for Teens: 4:00 to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 19. Need a study break or some creative thinking time? Stop by the Teen Area at the Chanhassen Library to try one of our creative activities or use some of the art and study supplies to create your own project.
Storywalk: Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path. At the Victoria Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 20; At the Chanhassen Library 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
Parcel Arts Class at Chaska Library: 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 20. Registration Required. Take a journey to into the depths of the ocean while making your very own fishbowl diorama! Learn about different critters in the sea and how to shape and form them out of air-drying modeling material. For kids ages 6 and up.
The Bazillions at City Square Park in Chaska: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21. The Bazillions will entertain with their kid-friendly rock & roll.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.