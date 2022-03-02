When my husband and I decided to set our roots in the city of Carver, little did we know that my roots began here much earlier.
After some conversations with my father and a little excursion to a cemetery in Dahlgren Township, I found relatives that had lived here in early to mid-1800s. This has since sparked my interest in genealogy research and what or who else we might be able to discover in our lineage.
Now with social media tools that can cast a wider net worldwide, we have even more resources at the tips of our fingers to do this research. But how do we learn to navigate these platforms without running into walls or barriers?
Join genealogist and University of Wisconsin-Madison iSchool adjunct professor, Eleanor Brinsko for the class “Using Social Media for Genealogy” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 via Zoom. Eleanor will walk researchers through how to use some of the largest social media platforms to answer your genealogical questions, connect you to cousins, and learn about the hometowns and origins of your ancestry. To register, visit https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8483615. This project was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Whether genealogy research is a part of your history or it’s a new endeavor you have discovered, you can also stop into any Carver County Library to continue your search. Ancestry.com, a free resource with your library card, provides access to genealogical and historical resources. We also have issues of “Your Genealogy Today” and “Family Tree” magazines available for checkout to or try one of these titles to further aid your research and learning.
“Genealogy for Beginners” by Katherine Pennavaria. This book covers everything you need to get started researching your family history or continue a project you've already started. It offers practical suggestions from an experienced genealogist, and detailed, step-by-step instructions for carrying out a quality family history research.
“The Family Tree Problem Solver: Tried-and-True Tactics for Tracing Elusive Ancestors” by Marsha Hoffman Rising. Has your family history research hit a brick wall? Marsha Hoffman Rising's book the solutions to help you find the answers you seek. Inside you'll find: Workarounds for lost or destroyed records; techniques for finding ancestors with common names; ideas on how to find vital records before civil registration began; advice for how to interpret and use your DNA results; tips for finding individuals missing from censuses; methods for finding ancestors who lived before 1850; strategies for analyzing your research problem and putting together a practical research plan. This revised edition also includes new guides to record hints from companies like AncestryDNA. Plus, you'll find a glossary of genealogy terms and case studies that put the book s advice into action.
“Unofficial guide to Ancestry.com: How to Find your Family History on the #1 Genealogy Website” by Nancy Hendrickson. Inside, you’ll discover how to take advantage of what the world’s biggest genealogy website has to offer and how to find answers to your genealogy questions within its billions of records and millions of AncestryDNA profiles. Each chapter includes step-by-step examples with illustrations to show you exactly how to apply search techniques to your genealogy. Whether you have just begun dabbling in family history or you're a longtime Ancestry.com subscriber, this book will turn you into an Ancestry.com power user!
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Tails for Reading – Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 5. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.
Monday Funday Online – Stories that Sing with Miss Rose: 6:30-7 p.m., Monday, March 7 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Sing along with Miss Rose and her ukulele to explore interactive songs featuring puppets and movement. Engage with different music styles, learn new songs, and have fun with favorite tunes. Geared for children ages 3–5 with their families. This project is funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Women’s HerStory Month: The 2022 theme for Women’s History Month this March, “Women providing healing, promoting hope,” is both a tribute to caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the countless ways women have provided these essential needs throughout history. Carver County Library is celebrating by spotlighting local women’s stories. For more information and to contribute stories, contact Linnéa Fonnest, Adult Services Librarian at Chanhassen Library: lfonnest@co.carver.mn.us
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.