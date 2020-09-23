The September/October art exhibit by James Flynn scheduled for Chanhassen Library has been moved to the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary.
James Flynn is a photographer specializing in both urban scenes and natural landscapes, the latter concentrating most recently on riverbank environs. He notes about his art that "over the course of my involvement with photography, I have explored the power of light to profoundly transform a scene, to give it the dramatic impact necessary to make it a compelling artistic expression."
"I believe that light, more than any other compositional element, is the spiritual essence of a photograph."
LUCKY DAY
The Friends of the Library from Chanhassen, Chaska, and Victoria libraries all support Lucky Day collections. The collections from Chaska and Victoria are temporarily at the Chanhassen Library.
Lucky Day books are copies of best-sellers which have request lists, but if you come into the library and find on the Lucky Day shelf, then you’ve hit the reading jackpot. While you can always put these item on request, visit us and pull one off the shelf during our “Grab and Go” phase of re-opening library services.
Below are just some of the titles you might find on the Lucky Day shelf.
“Dead Edward” by Ann Napolitano. One summer morning, 12-year-old Edward Adler, his beloved older brother, his parents, and 183 other passengers board a flight in Newark headed for Los Angeles. Halfway across the country, the plane crashes. Edward is the sole survivor. Edward's story captures the attention of the nation, but he struggles to find a place in a world without his family.
“Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly. Jack McEvoy, the journalist who never backs down, tracks a serial killer who has been operating completely under the radar, until now. Veteran reporter Jack McEvoy has taken down killers before, but when a woman he had a one-night stand with is murdered in a particularly brutal way, McEvoy realizes he might be facing a criminal mind unlike any he's ever encountered.
“Masked Prey” by John Sanford. The daughter of a U.S. senator is monitoring her social media presence when she finds a picture of herself on a strange blog. And there are other pictures of the children of other influential Washington politicians, walking or standing outside their schools, each identified by name. Surrounding the photos are texts of vicious political rants from a motley variety of radical groups. Is there an unstable extremist tracking the loved ones of powerful politicians with deadly intent?
“The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich. Unlike most of the girls on the reservation, Patrice, the class valedictorian, has no desire to wear herself down with a husband and kids. She makes jewel bearings at the plant, a job that barely pays her enough to support her mother and brother. Patrice's shameful alcoholic father returns home sporadically to terrorize his wife and children and bully her for money. But Patrice needs every penny to follow her beloved older sister, Vera, who moved to the big city of Minneapolis. Vera may have disappeared; she hasn't been in touch in months and is rumored to have had a baby. Determined to find Vera and her child, Patrice makes a fateful trip to Minnesota that introduces her to unexpected forms of exploitation and violence and endangers her life.
“The Other Mrs.” by Mary Kubica. Sadie and Will Foust have only just moved their family from bustling Chicago to small-town Maine when their neighbor Morgan Baines is found dead in her home. The murder rocks their tiny coastal island, but no one is more shaken than Sadie. And as the eyes of suspicion turn toward the new family in town, Sadie is drawn deeper into the mystery of what really happened that dark and deadly night.
EVENTS
StoryWalk at the Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 1. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! StoryWalk events will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.
2020 in Six Words! For Teen Read Month (TeenTober) The library will be running a Six Word Memoir Contest, for teens in grades 7-12. “Six-Word Memoirs,” a personal twist on the form that, according to literary lore, Hemingway started when challenged in a bar to write a whole novel in just six words: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” The contest runs Oct. 1-31. Details will be available on our website throughout October. Prizes will be awarded for each grade.
TEENTober Tournament of Books: Oct. 1-31. 16 books will enter, in the end there can be only ONE winner! Vote online each week during the entire month of October as favorite teen books go head to head, until the final book in named victorious in our 2020 Tournament of Books. Voting for the first round begins on our website October 1st. Brackets will update Thursday mornings through the 22nd. Voting ends on the 31st.
Bloomington Symphony Orchestra: Though Saturday, Sept. 26 via Library’s Facebook page. The orchestra will share chamber music performances from a woodwind trio and a string trio. Sit back and enjoy a program of chamber music sure to bring some joy to your day! For more information, see https://smartpass.melsa.org.
The Loft Literary Center: The ABCs of Children’s Books: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 26. Registration required. This is the perfect workshop for anyone who has an idea percolating for a children’s book, or even people who have written one but aren’t sure what to do next. Learn the basic formats of children’s books and how children’s books get made, for everything from ABC books to teen fiction, and find out where your book fits in. For anyone 13 and up.