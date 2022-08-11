Saturday, Aug. 13, is the last day to turn in reviews for the Oceans of Possibility Summer Reading Program. You can earn tickets to the State Fair and Minnesota Twin games just by reading and reviewing books.
Fall in love with a book about books and love in these romance novels:
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry. Nora Stephens’ life is books--she’s read them all--and she is not that type of heroine. Not the plucky one, not the laidback dream girl, and especially not the sweetheart. In fact, the only people Nora is a heroine for are her clients, for whom she lands enormous deals as a cutthroat literary agent, and her beloved little sister Libby. When Nora and Libby travel to a small town, Nora keeps bumping into Charlie Lastra, a bookish brooding editor from back in the city. It would be a meet-cute if not for the fact that they’ve met many times and it’s never been cute.
“The Bookshop of Second Chances” by Jackie Fraser. Thea Mottram is having a bad month. She’s been let go from her office job with no notice--and to make matters even worse, her husband of nearly twenty years has decided to leave her for one of her friends. Bewildered and completely lost, Thea doesn’t know what to do. But when she learns that a distant great uncle in Scotland has passed away, leaving her his home and a hefty antique book collection, she decides to leave Sussex for a few weeks. Escaping to a small coastal town where no one knows her seems to be exactly what she needs.
“By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory. Isabelle is completely lost. When she first began her career in publishing after college, she did not expect to be twenty-five, still living at home, and one of the few Black employees at her publishing house. When Izzy thinks the perfect project has come along, she quickly finds out she is in over her head. Beau Towers is not some celebrity lightweight writing a tell-all memoir. With her encouragement, his story begins to spill onto the page. They soon discover they have more in common than either of them expected, and Izzy and Beau begin to realize there may be something there that wasn’t there before.
“Meet Me in the Margins” by Melissa Ferguson. Savannah Cade is a low-level editor at Pennington Publishing, a prestigious publisher producing only the highest of highbrow titles. After leaving her manuscript behind one afternoon, she returns to discover someone has written notes in the margins. As the notes take a turn for the romantic, she uses the process of elimination to identify her mysterious editor only to discover that what she truly wants and what she should want just might not be the same.
“Novel Obsession” by Caitlin Barasch. Twenty-four-year-old New York bookseller Naomi Ackerman is desperate to write a novel but struggles to find a story to tell. When, after countless disastrous dates, she meets Caleb--a perfectly nice guy with a Welsh accent and a unique patience for all her quirks--she thinks she’s finally stumbled onto a time-honored subject: love. Then Caleb’s ex-girlfriend, Rosemary, enters the scene. As her lies and half-truths spiral out of control, and fact and fiction become increasingly difficult to untangle, Naomi must decide what--and who--she’s willing to sacrifice to write the perfect ending.
Events for AdultsMaster Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Puzzle It Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer. We’ll post the answer the following week.
Events for YouthTails for Reading at Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Aug. 13. Preschool and school age children are welcome to read books out loud to therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
StoryWalk at Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk® with your family this summer and take a stroll to Read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! Please note: StoryWalk® events will be cancelled in case of inclement weather. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.
Storytime InformationStorytimes return in September.
If you have questions about services, contact us at https://www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to Patrick Jones directly at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us.
More information, visit us at www.carverlib.org, https://www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/, or https://twitter.com/CarverCoLibrary