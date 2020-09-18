The fall season evokes memories of harvest on the farm and the wonderful smells wafting from my mom’s kitchen. Apple crisp, praline pumpkin date bread, pot roast meatloaf, beef stroganoff, butterscotch pie, and a family favorite, caramel bars.
Join my 6-year-old daughter and I with special dog guest Duke on the Library’s Facebook page once a month this fall as we attempt to bring our kitchen to life with new and old recipes. Then sit back and enjoy one of these titles to tempt your reading palate:
“The New Midwestern Table: 200 Heartland Recipes” by Amy Thielen. Amy Thielen grew up in rural northern Minnesota, waiting in lines for potluck buffets amid loops of smoked sausages from her uncle's meat market and in the company of women who could put up jelly without a recipe. She spent years cooking in some of New York City's best restaurants, but it took moving home in 2008 for her to rediscover the wealth and diversity of the Midwestern table, and to witness its reinvention.
“Sous Chef: 24 Hours on the Line” by Michael Gibney. Chef Michael Gibney uses 24 hours to animate the intricate camaraderie and culinary choreography in an upscale New York restaurant kitchen. Here readers will find all the details, in rapid-fire succession, of what it takes to deliver an exceptional plate of food — the journey to excellence by way of exhaustion.
“The Hundred-Foot Journey” by Richard C. Morais. Born above his grandfather's modest restaurant in Mumbai, Hassan Haji first experienced life through intoxicating whiffs of spicy fish curry, trips to the local markets, and gourmet outings with his mother. But when tragedy pushes the family out of India, they console themselves by eating their way around the world, eventually settling in Lumière and opening an inexpensive Indian restaurant opposite an esteemed French relais.
“The Baker’s Secret” by Stephen P. Kiernan. On June 5, 1944, as dawn rises over a small town on the Normandy coast of France, Emmanuelle is making the bread that has sustained her fellow villagers in the dark days since the Germans invaded her country. Only 22, Emma learned to bake at the side of a master, Ezra Kuchen, the village baker since before she was born. Apprenticed to Ezra at 13, Emma watched with shame and anger as her kind mentor was forced to wear the six-pointed yellow star on his clothing. In the years that her sleepy coastal village has suffered under the enemy, Emma has silently, stealthily fought back.
“The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen Staff. Using kid-tested and approved recipes, America's Test Kitchen has created THE cookbook every kid chef needs on their shelf. Whether you're cooking for yourself, your friends, or your family, "The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs" has delicious recipes that will wow.
“Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke. No one cooks up a delectable, suspense-filled mystery quite like Hannah Swensen, Joanne Fluke's dessert-baking, red-haired heroine whose gingersnaps are as tart as her comebacks, and whose penchant for solving crimes — one delicious clue at a time — has made her a bestselling favorite. And it all began on these pages, with a bakery, a murder, and some suddenly scandalous chocolate-chip crunchies.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled, the library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Find these events and more on our Facebook page. You can also find other great kids and adult programs such as:
Don’t Fall for It Assessing the Truth Online: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. The internet has dramatically increased our ability to access the information we need to increase our knowledge and make better decisions, but it has also enabled manipulation and misinformation that have adversely impacted our decision-making ability. In this class, you’ll learn how to recognize suspicious or outright false information in your social media newsfeed and on websites. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA. Registration required.
Cooking with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the library's cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe on Facebook.
Bloomington Symphony Orchestra: Sunday, Sept. 20 to Saturday, Sept. 26. The orchestra will share chamber music performances from a woodwind trio (flute, clarinet and bassoon) and a string trio (violin, viola and cello). Sit back and enjoy a program of chamber music sure to bring some joy to your day! Part of the smARTpass reimagined virtual performance series and featured on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, see https://smartpass.melsa.org. This program was funded by MELSA.
StoryWalk at Chaska Firemen’s Park: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23.
StoryWalk at Victoria Library: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! StoryWalk events will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.