The library continues to restore hours and services beginning July 1.
New hours at Chanhassen will be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All study spaces, reading areas, and computers will also be available beginning July 1.
PHOTOGRAPHER
Come to the Chanhassen Library to view an art exhibit by photographer Linda Bold. Linda has shot runway fashion shows in New York City, travel photos for New York Newsday, Clairol press events and trade shows, events for Glen Rock Gazette, and has shot outdoor fashion and weddings.
She lived for 33 years in the New York City area and has exhibited 32 times. She was cofounder and chairwoman of The Gallery at the Glen Rock Public Library in New Jersey. Linda had a 23-year career in New Product Development / Brand Management /Marketing in Corporate America.
Her photos will be on display at the Chanhassen Library until Aug. 29.
CLOSED
The Library will be closed on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5 for Independence Day holiday.
READING LIST
Each year, the Reading List Council announces selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of fiction genres for adult readers. The Reading List is a project of the Reference and User Services Association, a division of the American Library Association.
In the genre of mystery, the winner was:
“Fortune Favors the Dead” by Stephen Spotswood. It's 1942 and Willowjean "Will" Parker is a scrappy circus runaway whose knife-throwing skills have just saved the life of New York's best, and most unorthodox, private investigator, Lillian Pentecost.
Will and Lillian join the case of Abigail Collins who was found bludgeoned to death with a crystal ball following a big, boozy Halloween party at her home. Her body slumped in the same chair where her steel magnate husband shot himself the year before.
With rumors flying that Abigail was bumped off by the vengeful spirit of her husband (who else could have gotten inside the locked room?), the family has tasked the detectives with finding answers where the police have failed. But that's easier said than done in a case that involves messages from the dead, a seductive spiritualist, and Becca Collins who Will quickly starts falling for.
When Will and Becca's relationship dances beyond the professional, Will finds herself in dangerous territory, and discovers she may have become the murderer's next target.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Visit the Library Facebook video page to view all Summer Reading Program performers. We're leaving them up this year so you can re-watch them over and over! Check out great storytellers, magicians, dancers, and musicians.
Recently added are two nature videos! Join the RAD Zoo on a Radical Reptile Adventure and the Lowry Nature Center where program viewers will meet Lowry’s resident red-tailed hawk and learn about the adaptations hawks have to help them survive, discover where they live and what they eat, and learn why our hawk lives with us and not in the wild.
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. There will be no storytimes on Monday, July 5.
Online LEGO Challenge: Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 10. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes.
StoryWalk - Victoria Library: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 7. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to Read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path!
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
You Need More Books! Librarian Recommendations: 6:30 to 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, July 6. You need more books! Join us the first our Facebook video page to hear library staff recommend picks from the library collection. The July theme is life stories.
Master Gardener Help Desk at the Chaska Library: 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 7. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
The Loft Literary Center: Copy Editor’s Guide to Grammar: Registration required. 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 7. Copy editors are experts at communicating clearly and effectively. This workshop will cover syntax, and grammar fundamentals. This seminar also reviews adhering to workplace specific style guides, narrative flow, and principles of great communication. If you wish to attend the class after registration has expired, please email sbernstein@co.carver.mn.us before the class starts to see if there's space available.
Get Crafty with Maren: DIY Bug Repellent Candle Jars: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 8. Join Adult Services librarian Maren every second to learn a different craft on our Facebook video page with a new craft each month. Once we premiere it, we'll leave it up for you in case you want to make more, miss a step, or want to share. Join us on Thursday, July 8 for DIY Bug Repellent Candle Jars. Make a votive candle jar that can be used as an alternative to chemical bug repellents.