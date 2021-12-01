Come to the Victoria Library on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Friends of the Victoria Library’s first book sale! The last hour will be a $5 per bag sale.
1,000 BOOKS
If you have a preschooler in your life, give a great free gift by enrolling them in the 1,000 Books before K program at the Carver County Library. Just sign-up for this free and fun program at www.carverlib.org. Follow the links to register on the Beanstack system to easily record the titles of books that have been read with the pre-K child.
Enter the titles for your first 50 books read and receive a special canvas book bag (while supplies last). Continue reading and logging to receive stickers for every 100 books read.
Be sure to stop by your local Carver County Branch Library to pick up a sticker sheet that will help track the milestones that are reached. After finishing 1,000 books, your child will receive a certificate of completion. The Library Foundation of Carver County (LFCC) has provided funding to implement this early literacy initiative.
TWISTS AND TURNS
The spate of “Gone Girl” like domestic psychological suspense novels continue to thrill readers. Check out some of these new novels with twists, turns, and family secrets unwound.
“The Guilt Trip” by Sandie Jones. Six friends. Rachel and Noah have been friends since they met at university. While they once thought that they might be something more, now, 20 years later, they are each happily married to other people, Jack and Paige respectively. Jack's brother Will is getting married, to the dazzling, impulsive Ali, and the group of six travel to Portugal for their destination weekend. Three couples. As they arrive at a gorgeous villa perched on a cliff-edge, overlooking towering waves that crash on the famous surfing beaches below at Nazaré, they try to settle into a weekend of fun. While Rachel is looking forward to getting to know her future sister-in-law Ali better, Ali can't help but rub many of the group up the wrong way: Rachel's best friend Paige thinks Ali is attention-seeking and childish, and while Jack is trying to support his brother Will's choice of wife, he is also finding plenty to disagree with Noah about. But when Rachel discovers something about Ali that she can hardly believe, everything changes. As the wedding weekend unfolds, the secrets each of them holds begin to spill, and friendships and marriages threaten to unravel. Soon, jumping to conclusions becomes the difference between life and death.
“The Husbands” by Chandler Baker. Nora Spangler is a successful attorney but when it comes to domestic life, she packs the lunches, schedules the doctor appointments, knows where the extra paper towel rolls are, and designs and orders the holiday cards. Her husband works hard, too so why does it seem like she is always working so much harder? When the Spanglers go house hunting in Dynasty Ranch, an exclusive suburban neighborhood, Nora meets a group of high-powered women — a tech CEO, a neurosurgeon, an award-winning therapist, a bestselling author — with enviably supportive husbands. When she agrees to help with a resident's wrongful death case, she is pulled into the lives of the women there. She finds the air is different in Dynasty Ranch. The women aren't hanging on by a thread. But as the case unravels, Nora uncovers a plot that may explain the secret to having-it-all. One that's worth killing for.
“Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney. Think you know the person you married? Think again ... Things have been wrong with Mr. and Mrs. Wright for a long time. When Adam and Amelia win a weekend away to Scotland, it might be just what their marriage needs. Self-confessed workaholic and screenwriter Adam Wright has lived with face blindness his whole life. He can't recognize friends or family, or even his own wife. Every anniversary the couple exchange traditional gifts — paper, cotton, pottery, tin — and each year Adam's wife writes him a letter that she never lets him read. Until now. They both know this weekend will make or break their marriage, but they didn't randomly win this trip. One of them is lying, and someone doesn't want them to live happily ever after. Ten years of marriage. Ten years of secrets. And an anniversary they will never forget.
“The Wrong Family” by Tarryn Fisher. Have you ever been wrong about someone? Juno was wrong about Winnie Crouch. Before moving in with the Crouch family, Juno thought Winnie and her husband, Nigel, had the perfect marriage, the perfect son — the perfect life. Only now that she's living in their beautiful house, she sees the cracks in the crumbling facade are too deep to ignore. Still, she isn't one to judge. After her grim diagnosis, the retired therapist simply wants a place to live out the rest of her days in peace. But that peace is shattered the day Juno overhears a chilling conversation between Winnie and Nigel. She shouldn't get involved. She really shouldn't. But this could be her chance to make a few things right. Because if you thought Juno didn't have a secret of her own, then you were wrong about her, too.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Hometown Holiday at the Chaska Library: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Stop by the Chaska Library for some Hometown Holiday fun! We'll have a Winter themed craft available anytime between 1-2:30 pm.
Snow Fun - Take and Make: Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 10. Would you like to build a snowman? This kit is Snow Fun and provides a craft and reading activity for the season. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be at all library locations while supplies last. Ages 3 and up.
Monday Funday: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Virtual Book Buddies: 6:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Registration required. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game, and enjoy reading this fall. You get keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. This fall we will read a great selection of fiction and non-fiction books. You must sign up for one session each month to receive a book. Ages 7-10.
STORYTIME
No registration required.
Chaska Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Family Storytimes: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.