March into some fun and free musical performances during Carver County Library’s annual Music in March.
Hear many genres of music, starting with The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, performing 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Chanhassen Library. The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra describes their sound as art-rock.Their music is characterized by sophisticated harmonies and technical skill that is a blend of jazz and rock. They are fun-loving musicians that love a good riff, hummable melodies and groovy jams.
This project is funded with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
BEST TITLES
According to Amazon.com, here are some of best titles from 2019. How many did you read? You can put them on hold or maybe find them on the Lucky Day shelf sponsored by your local Friends of the Library group.
“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. Elwood is about to enroll in the local black college. But for a black boy in the Jim Crow South of the early 1960s, one innocent mistake is enough to destroy the future. Elwood is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory called the Nickel Academy, whose mission statement says it provides "physical, intellectual and moral training" so the delinquent boys in their charge can become "honorable and honest men." The Nickel Academy is a grotesque chamber of horrors where the sadistic staff abuses the students, corrupt officials and locals steal food and supplies, and any boy who resists is likely to disappear." His friend Turner thinks Elwood is worse than naive, that the world is crooked, and that the only way to survive is to scheme and avoid trouble. The tension between Elwood's ideals and Turner's skepticism leads to a decision whose repercussions will echo down the decades.
“The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern. Zachary Ezra Rawlins is a graduate student in Vermont when he discovers a mysterious book hidden in the stacks. As he turns the pages, entranced by tales of lovelorn prisoners, key collectors, and nameless acolytes, he reads something strange: a story from his own childhood. Bewildered by this inexplicable book and desperate to make sense of how his own life came to be recorded, Zachary uncovers a series of clues that lead him to a masquerade party in New York, to a secret club, and through a doorway to an ancient library hidden far below the surface of the earth. What Zachary finds in this curious place is more than just a buried home for books and their guardians — it is a place of lost cities and seas, lovers who pass notes under doors and across time, and of stories whispered by the dead.
“The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood. More than 15 years after the events of "The Handmaid's Tale," the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results. Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third: Aunt Lydia. Her complex past and uncertain future unfold in surprising and pivotal ways.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Sing Play Learn with MacPhail: 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 28. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create! Registration required. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Citizen Science: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 29. Learn how you can join the citizen scientist movement that is changing the way scientific data is collected and reported — from counting squirrels to solving biochemistry puzzles to monitoring water quality. Carver County librarian and citizen scientist Suzanne Hunt will present a variety of opportunities to contribute to scientific research using hands-on observations, websites, smartphone apps and social media. Attendees will learn how to tap into their potential to make scientific discoveries that can lead to positive, meaningful change.
Carver Scott Master Gardeners presents Indoor Gardens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5. Join us as we learn the basics about gardening indoors, including terrariums and Fairy Gardens. The process is fun and a great way to take your love of gardening through the end of winter. This class is presented by Carver/Scott Master Gardeners.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Carver Scott Master Gardeners presents Fruit Trees in the Landscape: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 4. Fruit Trees are beautiful in the spring with their fragrant blossoms. Fruit trees are a wonderful part of your edible landscape. Come learn about many types of fruit trees and how easy fruit trees are to care for, what are some common concerns and ways to deal with those concerns. This class is presented by Carver/Scott Master Gardeners.
STORYTIME
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.