Looking for a good book to listen to? Carver County Library offers great choices for audiobook users including audiobooks on CD. While most feature one narrator, some titles feature a “full cast” recording of the book.
In addition, patrons can access digital audiobooks. You do this by downloading the Libby app from your device store, enter your zip code and select "MELSA Metropolitan Area Library Service Agency Carver County Library" then enter your library card and PIN to get to the collection using your iPad, phone, or other device. You can also access eAudiobooks for use on laptops and computers at https://melsa.overdrive.com/.
NEW RELEASES
It is time to fall into some great fiction reading with these new releases. Call, go online or use the Carver Count Library app to get yourself on the hold lists for these sure to be popular titles.
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr. The heroes of in this novel are trying to figure out the world around them: Anna and Omeir, on opposite sides of the formidable city walls during the 1453 siege of Constantinople; teenage idealist Seymour in an attack on a public library in present day Idaho; and Konstance, on an interstellar ship bound for an exoplanet, decades from now. Doerr has created a tapestry of times and places that reflects our vast interconnectedness with other species, with each other, with those who lived before us and those who will be here after we are gone.
“Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead. To his customers and neighbors on 125th street, Carney is an upstanding salesman of reasonably priced furniture, making a decent life for himself and his family. Few people know he descends from a line of uptown hoods and crooks, and that his façade of normalcy has more than a few cracks in it. Cracks that are getting bigger all the time.
“The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman. Ron and Ibrahim, the Thursday Murder Club, are still riding high off their recent real-life murder case and are looking forward to a bit of peace and quiet at Cooper’s Chase, their posh retirement village. But they are out of luck. An unexpected visitor arrives, desperate for her help. He has been accused of stealing diamonds worth millions from the wrong men and he’s seriously on the lam. Then, as night follows day, the first body is found. But not the last.
“Never Saw Me Coming” by Vera Kurian. Meet Chloe Sevre. She's a freshman honor student, a legging-wearing hot girl next door, who also happens to be a psychopath. Her hobbies include yogalates, frat parties, and plotting to kill Will Bachman, a childhood friend who grievously wronged her. Chloe is one of seven students at her D.C.-based college who are part of an unusual clinical study for psychopaths-students like herself who lack empathy and can't comprehend emotions like fear or guilt.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Monday Funday: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Virtual Book Buddies – Teen: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28. Registration required. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this spring. You get to keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. You must sign up for one session to receive a book. Ages 11-18.
Teen Six Word Story Contest 2021: or Teen Read Month, the library will be running a Six Word Story Contest, for teens in grades 6-12 that live in or go to school in Carver County. This year our theme is "Where Do We Go From Here?" The contest runs Oct. 1-31. Details will be available on our website throughout October. One winner from each grade will be chosen and win a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card. See the Carver County Library website for the rules and details. Can be submitted online to teen6words@gmail.com or at the library.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Blogging for Beginners from The Loft Literary Center: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 23. Online program. Platforms like Wordpress.com and Blogger.com make it easy to start writing about your favorite topic, whether its sports, cooking, politics, or something personal. You might also use a blog to promote other writing projects or a small business. In this class you’ll learn about writing compelling content and building an audience so your blog is a big hit. Note: this class will not cover technical parts of starting a blog but resources will be provided.
Ivory Doublette Music Program: 7 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26. Online program. Ivory has been a professional performing artist for the past 14 years. Locally, Ivory has performed with Penumbra Theatre, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Theatre Latté Da and many others. Ivory will be accompanied on keyboards by Dennis Curley, a sought-after local musician, vocalist, and songwriter as they perform some classics from the American songbook.
STORYTIME
No registration required.
Chaska Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Family Storytimes: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.