Carver County has suspended walk-up services in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until further notice.
Important public health information, and additional information about the county’s response can be found at www.co.carver.mn.us/covid-19.
Carver County Libraries and Express Libraries are closed until further notice, except Mayer Express, which will remain open to serve you at this time.
This was not an easy decision to make, and not one we take lightly. The health and safety of the public and staff remains our top priority.
You can, however, begin to request books, movies, and CDs through the library’s online catalog. Find the item you want, request it, put in your library card and PIN number, then choose Chanhassen as the pick-up location. When the items arrive, you will be contacted and given instructions on how to utilize our contactless curbside pick-up service.
Learn more www.carverlib.org/services/curbside-pickup.
NAIL-BITERS
In addition to all the great digital content available on the cloudLibrary, you can also find eAudiobooks by accessing RB Digital. You can check out up to 10 eAudiobook titles at a time for up to three weeks. You can also place holds on these titles, such as these great nail-biting page-turning mysteries:
“Death in a Strange Country” by Donna Leon. Early one morning Commissario Guido Brunetti of the Venice Police confronts a grisly sight when the body of a young man is fished out of a fetid canal. All the clues point to a violent mugging, but for Brunetti the motive of robbery seems altogether too convenient. When something is discovered in the victim’s apartment that suggests the existence of a high-level conspiracy, Brunetti becomes convinced that somebody is taking great pains to provide a ready-made solution to the crime.
“Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins. Rachel takes the same commuter train every morning. Every day she rattles down the track, flashes past a stretch of cozy suburban homes, and stops at the signal that allows her to daily watch the same couple breakfasting on their deck. She’s even started to feel like she knows them. “Jess and Jason,” she calls them. Their life, as she sees it, is perfect. Not unlike the life she recently lost. And then she sees something shocking. It’s only a minute until the train moves on, but it’s enough. Now everything’s changed. Unable to keep it to herself, Rachel offers what she knows to the police, and becomes inextricably entwined in what happens next, as well as in the lives of everyone involved. Has she done more harm than good?
“The Murder House” by James Patterson. Detective Jenna Murphy comes to the Hamptons to solve a murder — but what she finds is more deadly than she could ever imagine. When a Hollywood power broker and his mistress are found dead in the abandoned Murder House, the gruesome crime scene rivals anything Jenna has experienced. As more bodies surface, and the secret that Jenna has tried desperately to escape closes in on her, she must risk her own life to expose the truth-before the Murder House claims another victim.
“Out of Range” by C.J. Box. When a good friend and fellow game warden kills himself, Joe Pickett is chosen to temporarily run his Teton district. But Jackson, Wyoming, is a far cry from Joe’s hometown of Saddlestring and it doesn’t help that now Joe feels compelled to investigate the circumstances surrounding his friend’s suicide. But as he comes closer to the truth, the more his own life spirals out of control — and he realizes if he isn’t careful, he may be Jackson’s next victim.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled in May, the Library is hosting on its Facebook page, storytimes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m., and events for adults at 10:30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
If you have questions about services, contact us at www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to me directly at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us.