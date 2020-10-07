Monthly, the Chanhassen Library creates displays of books of interest to readers along certain themes.
If you’re fan of historical fiction, then you’ll love a new display up at the library. Like biographies, or maybe a little history yet you are a dedicated fiction reader? Get all three with these novels focusing on famous lives of the past.
“American Princess: A Novel of First Daughter Alice Roosevelt” by Stephanie Marie Thornton. Alice may be the president's daughter, but she's nobody's darling. The gum-chewing, cigarette-smoking, poker-playing First Daughter discovers that the only way for a woman to stand out in Washington is to make waves — oceans of them.
“Courting Mr. Lincoln” by Louis Bayard. Reimagines the early adulthood of a future 16th president from the alternating views of the two people who knew and loved him best, including spirited debutante Mary Todd and Lincoln's intimate confidante, Joshua Speed.
“Flight Portfolio” by Julie Orringer. This novel is based on the story of Varian Fry's extraordinary effort to save the lives and work of Jewish artists fleeing the Holocaust. In 1940, Fry traveled to Marseille carrying three thousand dollars and a list of imperiled artists and writers he hoped to help escape.
“The Tubman Command” by Elizabeth Hoffman Cobbs. Cobbs spotlights a significant chapter in American history by putting her own spin on some of the lesser known yet extraordinary achievements of revered human rights icon Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery to become an abolitionist and activist.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Lego Challenge: Through Sunday, Oct. 11. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check the Facebook event for the challenge themes.
Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest at the Chanhassen Library: Monday, Oct. 12-Friday, Oct. 23. Use art supplies and other creative materials to transform your pumpkin into any literary character! No carving allowed! Pick up an entry and drop off your pumpkin at the library for display from Oct. 12-14. Voting will be during Oct. 15-23. Winners will be chosen from three age categories Kids (7 and under), Tweens (8-12) and Teens (13-18) and announced Oct. 26. Winners will receive a book prize!
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail – Live. 10:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills.
EVENTS FOR TEENS
2020 in Six Words! For Teen Read Month (TeenTober) The library will be running a Six Word Memoir Contest, for teens in grades 7-12. “Six-Word Memoirs,” a personal twist on the form that, according to literary lore, Hemingway started when challenged in a bar to write a whole novel in just six words: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” The contest runs Oct. 1-31. Details will be available on our website throughout October. Prizes will be awarded for each grade.
TEENTober Tournament of Books: Oct. 1-31. 16 books will enter, in the end there can be only ONE winner! Vote online each week during the entire month of October as favorite teen books go head to head, until the final book in named victorious in our 2020 Tournament of Books. Voting for the first round begins on our website October 1st. Brackets will update Thursday mornings through the 22nd. Voting ends on the 31st.
Artistry Online: Fused Glass Sun Catcher for Teens: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15. Registration required. Register via the library’s website (www.carverlib.org). Teens will learn the basics of glass art with a glass artist who will explain the science of glass and glass fusing and lead them through the fun, colorful task of assembling a flat composition for ourselves using bits and pieces of glass included in the class kit. This is a kit-based class. You are responsible for both picking up the kits at Chanhassen Library before the class and returning your suncatcher to Chanhassen Library by Oct. 25 for Artistry to fire.
Virtual Book Buddies: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 15. Registration required. Register online via the library’s website (www.carverlib.org). Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this fall. You get to keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library get ready to read. In October we will be reading Edgar Allen Poe short stories and in December a graphic novel. You must sign up for each session to receive a book. Ages 11-18.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
The Singers: Friday, Oct. 9-Saturday, Oct. 10. Featuring songs from The Singers repertoire over 16 seasons, Score Scroll technology allows you to follow your part (and other voice parts as well) along with the music. You can study your voice part or learn a new one, repeat as many times as you like, or just listen and enjoy the songs! For more information, see https://smartpass.melsa.org.
Identity Theft: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Registration required via the library’s website (www.carverlib.org). The purpose of this class is to encourage people to make identity protection part of their regular routine. It covers what identity theft is, how to protect your identity and avoid identity theft, and provides clear action steps to take if it happens to you.
Smartphone Basics and Security: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Registration required via the library’s website (www.carverlib.org). Learn which basic security settings are right for you and how to configure them. Topics include PINs and password managers, apps and backups, WiFi and VPNs, remote wipe, encryption, and smartphone scams.