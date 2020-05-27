The 2020 youth summer reading program “Imagine Your Story” is going all virtual.
Kids and teens can register for the program at www.carverlib.org starting June 1. If they complete five summer learning activities, then they win a book. For every book review completed online, kids and teens will be entered into a prize drawing of their choosing for Barnes & Noble gift cards or additional books.
Be sure to check out the library website for programs and performances this summer such as virtual storytimes every Monday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and Monday nights at 6:30 p.m.
There will also be ‘take and make’ projects available throughout the summer for families to make their own fairy tale diorama and other projects. Look for programs such as online scavenger hunts, escape rooms, and virtual performer visits. The program ends Aug. 15.
Adults can keep busy with virtual programs this summer as well. Waconia-based musicians Clark Machtemes and Traveled Ground will kick off the programming on Wednesday, June 17 with a set revolving around American roots music and its direct link to the rivers, railroads and rural roads of America.
Sign into our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary) so you see the red “Live” indication when we start. Other programs for adults in the summer include writing workshops from the Loft and art programs for Artistry.
Just a reminder that the library book drops are open so you can return materials fine-free.
HISTORICAL FICTION
Looking for a good listen as well as a good read? Check out these classic historical fiction titles available from the library in print through the curbside pickup service or online through RB Digital. To access RB Digital, visit www.carverlib.org/services/ebooks.
“Baudolino” by Umberto Eco. As Constantinople is being pillaged and burned in April 1204, a young man, Baudolino, manages to save a historian and a high court official from certain death at the hands of crusading warriors. Born a simple peasant, Baudolino has two gifts: his ability to learn languages and to lie. A young man, he is adopted by a foreign commander who sends him to university in Paris. After he allies with a group of fearless and adventurous fellow students, they go in search of a vast kingdom to the East — a kingdom of strange creatures, eunuchs, unicorns and, of course, lovely maidens. Fusing historical events with myths and fables, this is a lighthearted, splendid tale.
“Fall of Giants” by Ken Follett. Ken Follett’s historical epic begins as five families move through the dramas of the First World War, the Russian Revolution, and the struggle for women’s suffrage. A 13-year-old Welsh boy enters a man’s world in the mining pits. An American law student rejected in love finds a surprising new career in Woodrow Wilson’s White House. A housekeeper for the aristocratic Fitzherberts takes a fateful step above her station, while Lady Maud Fitzherbert herself crosses deep into forbidden territory when she falls in love with a German spy. And two orphaned Russian brothers embark on radically different paths as they emigrate to America.
“Girl with The Pearl Earring” by Tracy Chevalier. In 1664, 16-year-old Griet enters the Vermeer household as a servant. Daughter of a Delft tile maker, she has a natural eye for color and design. Daily, she cleans the studio, learning much about how Vermeer sees the people he paints. As his attention focuses on her, she slowly becomes one of his subjects. Tracy Chevalier fills this unusual love story with the shades, sounds, and textures of everyday life in Holland.
“The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. In the quiet village of Carriveau, Vianne Mauriac says goodbye to her husband, Antoine, as he heads for the Front. She doesn’t believe that the Nazis will invade France, but invade they do. When a German captain requisitions Vianne’s home, she and her daughter must live with the enemy or lose everything. Without food or money or hope, as danger escalates all around them, she is forced to make one impossible choice after another to keep her family alive. Vianne’s sister, Isabelle, joins the Resistance and never looks back. Bestselling author Kristin Hannah captures the epic panorama of WWII and illuminates an intimate part of history seldom seen: the women’s war.
“Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon. Intrigue, danger and desire merge in this lush novel of loyalty and time travel. In 1945, Claire Randall, a former combat nurse, is back from the war and reunited with her husband on a second honeymoon. Their blissful reunion is shattered when she touches a boulder in one of the ancient stone ruins and is instantly transported to 1743 Scotland torn by war and raiding border clans. Will Claire find her way back to her own time, or is her destiny forever linked with Clan MacKenzie and the gallant James Fraser?