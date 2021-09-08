In-person storytime returns to Chanhassen, Chaska, and Victoria libraries beginning Monday, Sept. 13 with a special outdoor storytime at the Victoria Library at 10:30 a.m. Victoria also presents storytimes on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. starting with dance party on Sept. 15.
Chanhassen storytime takes place Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 10:30, and on Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Monday storytime at Chanhassen is dedicated to stories and songs just for toddlers.
Chaska’s storytime is Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Youth librarians for all three libraries will contribute to the online only Monday Fundays at 6:30 p.m. which will feature storytimes, puppet shows, and other early literacy activities presented on the library’s Facebook Live page.
ARTIST
Visit Chanhassen Library in September and October for an art display by James Flynn. Flynn is a photographer specializing in both urban scenes and natural landscapes, the latter concentrating most recently on riverbank environs.
Over the course of his involvement with photography, Flynn has explored the power of light to profoundly transform a scene, to give it the dramatic impact necessary to make it a compelling artistic expression. Photographic subjects ranging from architecture to a woodland landscape are fundamentally transformed by the nearly infinite variations of light inherent in time of day, patterns of cloud cover and the individual character of the seasons.
READING LIST
Each year, the Reading List Council announces selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of fiction genres for adult readers. A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre are chosen by a team of librarians from across the country.
In the genre of relationship fiction, the winner was:
“Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore. It's New Year's Eve 1982, and Oona Lockhart has her whole life before her. At the stroke of midnight, she will turn 19, and the year ahead promises to be one of consequence. Should she go to London to study economics, or remain at home in Brooklyn to pursue her passion for music and be with her boyfriend? As the countdown to the New Year begins, Oona faints and awakens 32 years in the future in her51-year-old body. Greeted by a friendly stranger in a beautiful house she's told is her own, Oona learns that with each passing year she will leap to another age at random. And so begins "Oona Out of Order."
The honor books were:
“Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman. Looking at real estate isn't usually a life-or-death situation, but an apartment open house becomes just that when a failed bank robber bursts in and takes a group of strangers hostage. And all of them — the bank robber included — desperately crave some sort of rescue. As the authorities and the media surround the premises these reluctant allies will reveal surprising truths about themselves and set in motion a chain of events so unexpected that even they can hardly explain what happens next.
“His Only Wife” by Peace Adzo Medie. Afi Tekple is a young seamstress in Ghana. She is smart; she is pretty; and she has been convinced by her mother to marry a man she does not know. She has agreed to this marriage in order to give her mother the financial security she desperately needs, and so she must see it through. Or maybe not?
“The Love Story of Missy Carmichael” by Beth Morrey. The world has changed around 79-year-old librarian Millicent Carmichael, aka Missy. Though quick to admit that she often found her roles as a housewife and mother less than satisfying, Missy once led a bustling life.The last thing Missy expects is for two perfect strangers and one spirited dog named Bob to break through her prickly exterior and show Missy just how much love she still has to give.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Artistry: Drawing Manga & Comics: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration required. Comics and magna are a powerful form of visual storytelling. Come share your own story as we learn how to plan out and draw comic pages for ourselves. Projects and teacher demonstrations will focus on developing and refining anime and manga techniques.
Groovy Games - Take and Make: Do you like games? This kit will give you everything you need to create and play several fun games. Ages 2 and up. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be at all library locations while supplies last. Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17.
ECFE on Wheels: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Chanhassen on Tuesdays, Victoria on Wednesday, and Chaska on Thursdays. For ages birth to 5. Registration for each child is required. Parent/guardian needs to stay with children. Parent education staff provides a free ECFE experience for families, caregivers and children ages birth to 5 to share together. There will be circle time, songs an art activity and literacy take home project. Please register each child who will be participating.
Virtual Book Buddies: 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16. Registration required. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this fall. You get keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. This fall we will read a great selection of fiction and non-fiction books. You must sign up for one session each month to receive a book. Ages 7-10.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk: Chanhassen, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions. Visit our events page for more details.