If you are getting ready to hit the road this summer in search of family history, we have the perfect program to help you get started.
“Preparing for Genealogy Site Visits” will give you advice on preparing for an on-site visit to a historical or genealogical repository. Topics covered include researching the repository, updating your online research, organizing your wish list, and packing your cemetery kit.
Class instructor, Mary Wickersham, is accredited by the Association of Professional Genealogists, and a member of the Minnesota Genealogical Society, the Minnesota Historical Society, and the Irish Genealogical Society International.
This class will be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. Register at https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8772151.
You can also stop into any Carver County Library to continue your search on Ancestry.com, a free resource with your library card, provides access to genealogical and historical resources. We also have issues of “Your Genealogy Today” and “Family Tree” magazines available for checkout.
FAMILY SECRETS
If reading about family secrets and history intrigues you, try one of these titles from Carver County Library.
“The Lost Vintage” by Ann Mah. To become one of only a few hundred certified wine experts in the world, Kate must pass the notoriously difficult Master of Wine examination. She's failed twice before; her third attempt will be her last chance. Suddenly finding herself without a job and with the test a few months away, she travels to Burgundy to spend the fall at the vineyard estate that has belonged to her family for generations.
“The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are” by Libby Copeland. A deeply reported look at home genetic testing and the seismic shock it has had on our culture and on individual lives.
“Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” by Dani Shapiro. In the spring of 2016, through a genealogy website to which she had casually submitted her DNA for analysis, Dani Shapiro received the stunning news that her beloved deceased father was not her biological father. Over the course of a single day, her entire history the life she had lived crumbled beneath her.
“The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell. Be careful who you let in. Soon after her 25thbirthday, Libby Jones returns home from work to find the letter she's been waiting for her entire life. She rips it open with one driving thought: I am finally going to know who I am. She soon learns not only the identity of her birth parents, but also that she is the sole inheritor of their abandoned mansion on the banks of the Thames in London's fashionable Chelsea neighborhood, worth millions.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Storytime for Adults: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9, Charlson Thun Community Bandstand outside of Victoria Library. "S" is for Summer! Bring something comfy to sit in and hear some tales for adults and sing some classic songs with us.
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
CareerForce Employment Counseling: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 14 at Chaska Library. An Employment Counselor from CareerForce Chaska will be available on the second Tuesday of the month to discuss job searches. The Employment Counselor will be able to answer questions about programs and services CareerForce Chaska provides, help you access job leads online and apply for jobs, conduct short resume reviews, help you with interview questions, and show you how to explore training options and community resources that may be available.
Puzzle It Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 15. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer.
Events for Youth
Oceans of Possibility Summer Reading Program: Aug. August 13. Register at www.carverlib.org. If you have participated in other reading programs, be sure to sign up for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program. Book reviews and reading activities can be entered on the library’s online Beanstack system or turned in using the paper forms for a chance to win great incentive such as gift cards and tickets to local attractions.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 13 on Facebook live. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way.
Teen Super Summer FlatPacks: Pick one up at your local branch and you'll find Sunprints, Playing Cards, Pollinators, and more. It's all free and yours to keep and enjoy. Available June 13 until the FlatPacks are gone.
Coral Reef Take and Make: Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17. Learn about coral reefs while making a fun craft. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be at all library locations while supplies last. Ages 3 and up.
Family Dance Party at Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 13. This program will start with a story, and then the dancing begins.
The Bazillions at Charlson Thun Community Bandstand outside Victoria Library: 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 13. The Bazillions will entertain with their kid-friendly rock 'n' roll. Please note: This event will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.
Artistry Class Collage with Eric Carle at Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 14. His artwork is created by taking hand-painted papers and cutting and collaging them to build up colorful, iconic scenes. We will use Eric’s art making techniques to create our own imaginative and textural collages to take home. For ages 6 and up. Registration required.
Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.
- StoryWalk at Firemen’s Park Chaska: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 14 at Firemen's Park, 3210 Chaska Blvd. Chaska.
- StoryWalk at Victoria Library: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
- StoryWalk at Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 16.
Bubblemania Storytime at Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. We will do songs, stories, and each child will be given a bubble container to use during storytime and to take home. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of stories, music and movement that encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration required. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.