Carver County Library is excited to feature Kao Kalia Yang in our Winter Author Series on the Library’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Yang will talk about her writing and her most recent book, “Somewhere in the Unknown World.”
Stay tuned as the Winter Author Series continues in February with Sheila O’Connor. Our web calendar carverlib.org/calendar has all the details. View the talk at www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/.
Remember the Adult Winter Reading Program runs through the end of February. Submit book reviews online for a chance to earn prizes. Visit www.carverlib.org for details.
We hope you’ll join us for our virtual author series and in the meantime, try one of these inspiring reads by Kao Kalia Yang, many of which have local ties to Minnesota:
“The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang. Presents the journey from refugee camp to America and the hardships and joys of a family’s struggle to adapt in a strange culture while holding onto traditions that are passed down from her beloved grandmother.
“Somewhere in the Unknown World” by Kao Kalia Yang. A themed collection of stories of refugees from around the world who have converged on Minneapolis, collected and told by the award-winning author of The Latehomecomer and The Song Poet.
“The Song Poet” by Kao Kalia Yang. Kao Kalia Yang retells the life of her father Bee Yang, the song poet, a Hmong refugee in Minnesota, driven from the mountains of Laos by America’s Secret War. “The Song Poet” is a love story — of a daughter for her father, a father for his children, a people for their land, their traditions, and all that they have lost.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Lego Challenge: Monday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 10. Join us for the LEGO Challenge. Check the Facebook event for challenge themes.
Super Storytime – National Hat Day Crafts – “Take and Make” program: Monday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 15. In honor of the Super Storytime: National Hat Day we have special crafts for you to do. Kits that include everything you need to make this ‘Take and Make’ craft will be available during curbside pick-up at all library locations while supplies last.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Music Residency with Jeff Dayton: 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8. Join us the second Friday of the month from December-February at 6:30 p.m. to hear music from Nashville recording artist and Minnesota native son Jeff Dayton on Facebook video page (ww.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos).
The Roadmap to Influence (for jobs/employment): 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9. Stevie Ray’s workshop combines psychology, neuroscience, and proven techniques to help you trigger the listener toward a positive response. The result of using Stevie Ray’s techniques is a positive outcome that both parties feel good about. Register at carverlib.org/calendar.
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14. Join Adult Services librarian Maren at 6:30 pm to learn a Wintery Watercolor Landscape craft on our Facebook video page. Once we premiere it, we’ll leave it up for you in case you want to make more, miss a step, or want to share. Create a simple winter landscape using a fun watercolor technique called wet on wet. What you’ll need on hand: watercolor paper, a round pointed paint brush, watercolors; a simple school watercolor palette is fine. Painter’s tape is nice but optional.