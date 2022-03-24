Chaska native Kelsey Swanson will display her art at the Chanhassen Library during March and April.
Swanson said that “I love the technical challenge of working in ballpoint pen, coaxing tonal layers out of an unforgiving but rich tool. Graphite and charcoal are my monochrome favorites for maximum depth and smoothness. Colored pencil affords endless texture and brilliance, and it’s flexible between surfaces.”
Recently she noted that she has “stretched all three into mixed media projects, exploring the potential of watercolor and acrylic washes, ink, and a combination of the pen and pencils.”
POPULAR FICTION
One of the most authoritative sources for great reading, Library Journal, recently released their list of best books of the year in several categories. Here are some of their best books in popular fiction.
“Girls with Bright Futures” by Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman. College admissions season at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Academy is marked by glowing acceptances from top-tier institutions and students as impressive as their parents are ambitious. But when Stanford alerts the school it’s allotting only one spot to EBA for their incoming class, three mothers discover the competition is more cutthroat than they could have imagined.
“L.A. Weather” by María Amparo Escandón. Storm clouds are on the horizon in L.A. Weather, a fun, fast-paced novel of an affluent Mexican-American family from the author of the No. 1 Los Angeles Times bestseller “Esperanza’s Box of Saints.” L.A. is parched, dry as a bone, and all Oscar, the weather-obsessed patriarch of the Alvarado family, desperately wants is a little rain. He’s harboring a costly secret that distracts him from everything else.
“The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, and Victoria Christopher Murray. Belle da Costa Greene is hired by J. P. Morgan to curate a collection of rare manuscripts, books, and artwork for his newly built Pierpont Morgan Library. Belle becomes a fixture in New York City society and one of the most powerful people in the art and book world, known for her impeccable taste and shrewd negotiating for critical works as she helps create a world-class collection. But Belle has a secret, one she must protect at all costs.
“The Reading List” by Sarah Adams. Widower Mukesh lives a quiet life in Wembley, in West London after losing his beloved wife. He shops every Wednesday, goes to Temple, and worries about his granddaughter, Priya, who hides in her room reading while he spends his evenings watching nature documentaries. Aleisha is a bright but anxious teenager working at the local library for the summer when she discovers a crumpled-up piece of paper in the back of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” It’s a list of novels that she’s never heard of before. Intrigued, and a little bored with her slow job at the checkout desk, she impulsively decides to read every book on the list, one after the other. As each story gives up its magic, the books transport Aleisha from the painful realities she’s facing at home.
“Splendid Ruin” by Megan Chance. A mesmerizing novel of dark family secrets and a young woman’s rise and revenge set against the backdrop of the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Taming the Manuscript-Editing Your Fiction: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 29. Online, registration required. Through exercises and explorations of successful writers’ revision strategies, students will learn how to revisit their manuscript with confidence, not fear. Students will also receive valuable feedback on a portion of their revised draft from their peers and the teaching artist. Class is taught via Zoom, and it is only done live (there will be no recording made of the class).
Carver Scott Master Gardeners present Trees 101 at Chanhassen Library: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 30. Ready to add new trees to your landscape this spring, but not sure what to plant or how? This class is for you! You will learn which trees are Minnesota natives, how to plant them, and what care your new and existing trees will need. Additional class resources and handouts will be available online from Master Gardeners. No registration required.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail on Facebook Live: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Monday March 28. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create!
StoryWalk at Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 31. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! Please note: StoryWalk events will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.
Virtual Book Buddies on Zoom: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 31. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this winter. You get keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. This fall we will be reading some great books! You must sign up for the session to receive a book. Grades 4-7.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.