“Queenie” by Candice Carty-Williams. Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy break up from her long-term white boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places including several hazardous men who do a good job of occupying brain space and a bad job of affirming self-worth. As Queenie careens from one questionable decision to another, she finds herself wondering, “What are you doing? Why are you doing it? Who do you want to be?” Also available digitally at cloudLibrary.
“Rules for Visiting” by Jessica Francis Kane. May Attaway is more at home with plants than people. Over the years, she’s turned inward, finding pleasure in language, her work as a gardener, and keeping her neighbors at arm’s length. But when she is unexpectedly granted some leave from her job, May is inspired to reconnect with four once close friends. Though she gets a taste of viral online fame, May chooses to bypass her friends’ perfectly cultivated online lives and meet them in their messy analog ones. Ultimately, May learns that a best friend is someone who knows your story — and she inspires us all to master the art of visiting. Also available digitally at cloudLibrary.
“The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters” by Balli Kaur Jaswal. The British-born Punjabi Shergill sisters — Rajni, Jezmeen, and Shirina — were never close and now as adults, have grown even further apart. On her deathbed, their mother voices one last wish: that her daughters will make a pilgrimage together to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to carry out her final rites. Arriving in India, these sisters will make unexpected discoveries about themselves, their mother, and their lives, as well as learn the real story behind the trip Rajni took with their mother long ago.