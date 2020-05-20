Time to read something funny? Here’s a list of favorite humorous fiction available in print, for curbside pickup at the Chanhassen Library, or online through the RB Digital service.
To access RB Digital, visit www.carverlib.org/services/ebooks.
“Confessions of a Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella. Becky Bloomwood has a fabulous flat in London's trendiest neighborhood, a troupe of glamorous socialite friends, and a closet brimming with the season's must-haves. The only trouble is, she can't actually afford any of it. Her job writing at "Successful Saving" magazine not only bores her to tears, it doesn't pay much at all. And lately Becky's been chased by dismal letters from the bank with large red sums she can't bear to read. She tries cutting back. But none of her efforts succeeds. Her only consolation is to buy herself something ... just a little something. Finally, a story arises that Becky actually cares about, and her front-page article catalyzes a chain of events that will transform her life forever.
“A Man Called Ove” by Fredric Backman. Meet Ove. He's a curmudgeon — the kind of man who points at people he dislikes as if they were burglars caught outside his bedroom window. Behind the cranky exterior there is a story and a sadness. So when one November morning a chatty young couple with two chatty young daughters move in next door and accidentally flatten Ove's mailbox, it is the lead-in to a comical and heartwarming tale of unkempt cats, unexpected friendship, and the ancient art of backing up a U-Haul. All of which will change one cranky old man and a local residents' association to their very foundations.
“Miss Julia Paints the Town” by Ann B. Ross. When developers threaten to bulldoze the old courthouse to make way for condominiums, Miss Julia is dismayed. She enlists the help of Etta Mae Wiggins in a plot to scare off the money by exposing the town's many eccentric characters. Abbotsville has plenty of local color of the kind not usually listed in brochures for upscale condos. Marriages, divorces, fraud charges, and reconciliations all play out against a backdrop of Miss Julia's struggle to save Abbotsville's historic courthouse, her marriage, and her sanity.
“Rhino Ranch” by Larry McMurtry. Returning home to recover from a near-fatal heart attack, Duane discovers that he has a new neighbor: the statuesque K.K. Slater, a quirky billionairess who's come to Thalia to open the Rhino Ranch, dedicated to the preservation of the endangered black rhinoceros. Despite their obvious differences, Duane can't help but find himself charmed by K.K.'s stubborn toughness and lively spirit.
“Stormy Weather” by Carl Hiaasen. Stormy Weather centers on the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The devastation of the storm has attracted crowds of voyeurs and impostors to Florida. Drawn by the chance to prey on Andrew's victims, misfits like the murderous ex-con Snapper and the dangerously seductive Edie find easy targets for their insurance scams. They're not prepared, though, when they meet their opposition, led by a hoary ex-governor who smokes toads. Both hilariously funny and deadly accurate, Carl Hiaasen's novel will take you into a Florida that is far from the frilly palms and pink flamingos of its postcards.
CURBSIDE PICKUP
The Chaska Library is now offering contactless curbside pickup of library materials. The service is offered Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Before coming to the library, please call 952-227-7610 so staff can check items out to you. When you arrive at the library, please call 952-227-7610 to tell staff that you are there to pick up holds and provide them with your full name.
Staff will bring items from the library for you to retrieve. Two parking spaces are reserved for the service close to Fourth Street, with signs next to designated parking spots, which include instructions on curbside pickup.
Staff wearing gloves and masks will take materials out, place on table and patrons can retrieve the materials from the table. Staff will not accept returns from patrons, but items can be returned in the drop box.
If you require help requesting items, need a book recommendation, or want assistance with other library tasks, please call 952-227-1502, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Chanhassen information services staff will be happy to help you.