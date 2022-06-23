Join Carver County Library and the Loft Literary Center for an online seminar where you’ll learn about writing for the web.
When you go to a company or organization website, you aren’t seeking the same things you might from a great book, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an art to writing for the web. Writing for the Web will offer up strategies for organizing content and presenting for the medium it serves.
This class, which is funded by MELSA, is being offered online on Tuesday, June 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. Visit www.carverlib.org to register.
ONLINE WORLD
Check out one of these titles that each feature a different story and connection to the online world.
“The Memory Librarian” by Janelle Monáe. "The Memory Librarian" serves readers tales grounded in the human trials of identity expression, technology, and love, but also reaching through to the worlds of memory and time within, and the stakes and power that exists there.
“Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer” by Harrison Query. Top-secret research into ballistics and computing, begun during the war to aid those on the front lines, continued across the United States as engineers and programmers rushed to complete their confidential assignments. Among them were six pioneering women, tasked with figuring out how to program the world's first general-purpose, programmable, all-electronic computer.
“Risk Factor” by Michael Brandman. Buddy Steel, acting Sheriff of Freedom, California, is enjoying some well-deserved R&R at a friend's mountain hideaway when he's called home to investigate a home invasion at his father's address. The break-in is just one in a series, perpetrated by ingeniously inventive burglars. To complicate matters, Buddy must also investigate a spate of cybercrimes targeting local businesses and individuals, an area well outside of his experience and comfort zone.
“You Are What You Click” by Brian Primack. While many of us turn to social media looking for a sense of connection and comfort, the data shows that it may paradoxically leave us feeling more alone and depressed. Drawing on over 20 years of original research, Dr. Primack explains the fascinating nuances of our relationship with social media, its impact on our mental health, and the dangers of social media using us instead of the other way around.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Puzzle It Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 29. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer. We'll post the answer the following week.
EVENTS FOR ALL AGES
Cooking in the Kitchen: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 25 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke to take advantage of the library’s cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe.
Generations – Show Me Something: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 25. Think of it as a Show ’n’ Tell community fair for middle- and high-school students and adults age 55+ together. ALL teens and adults 55+ are welcome to attend. Held outside on the plaza between the Library and the Senior Center or inside the library in case of severe weather. Presented in partnership with the Chanhassen Senior Center and funded by the Friends of the Chanhassen Library.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Oceans of Possibility Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 13. Register at www.carverlib.org by following the link to Summer Reading at the “Services” tab. Readers can create their account online in our Beanstack system or from the app. Book reviews and reading activities can be entered on the library’s online Beanstack system or turned in using the paper forms for a chance to win great incentive such as gift cards and tickets to local attractions.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 27 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more.
Artistry Class Marvelous Monster Masks at Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28. For ages 6 and up. Learn how to design and create 3-dimensional masks and other monstrous accessories out of cardboard, paper plates, tagboard, and more. Ages 6 and up. Registration required.
Chill and Create Tuesdays for Teens: 4-7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 28. Need a study break or some creative thinking time? Stop by the Teen Area at the Chanhassen Library to try one of our creative activities or use some of the art and study supplies to create your own project.
Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.
- StoryWalk at Carver Gazebo Park: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28. StoryWalk is at Carver Gazebo Park, 307 Broadway St. Carver.
- StoryWalk at Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m.-noon, Thursday, June 30.
Artistry Class Design Your Own Wrapping Paper with Your Own Carver Stamps at Chaska Library: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28. For ages 12 and up. Come join us as we paint, stamp, and print to create our own unique sheets of decorative wrapping paper. Use tools and simple rubber erasers to carve our own stamp designs which will be incorporated into our paper making process. Registration required.
The Loft Literary Center – Good Stories about Bad Guys at Chanhassen Library: 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 28. For ages 12-17. Whether it’s Hannibal Lecter, Voldemort, or the Joker, the bad guy (or bad girl, or bad robot, or bad sentient blob) is often the most intriguing character — and the most fun to write about! In this session you will create a full-fledged adversary fit for a novel. Registration required.
Brodini at City Square Park in Chaska: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30. Hailed as one of the best magic shows in Minnesota, the very hilarious Brodini will entertain and amaze! Please note: Check www.carverlib.org in case of inclement weather. Program will be at City Square Park at 300 Chestnut St., Chaska,
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.