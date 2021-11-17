Hoping to get a new printer as a holiday gift? That might not be necessary as the Chaska, Victoria, and Chanhassen libraries all offer office services, such as printing, faxing, and copying.
You can print using one of the library’s computers. You can also print from your own device using the printeron.com website, or downloading the PrinterOn app. You can even print from home using PrinterOn and then retrieve the print job at the library.
Printing is 15 cents for black and white, and 50 cents for color. Photocopies are the same price. All three libraries offer faxing services at 50 cents a page.
QUIRKY CHARACTERS
Here are more books with quirky main characters that will make you laugh and scratch your head at their wacky adventures.
“Early Morning Riser” by Katherine Heiny. Jane, 26, moves to a small town in northern Michigan in 2002 to teach second grade. She immediately falls for Duncan, a charming if not entirely reliable woodworker who looks “like the Brawny towel man.” Heiny surrounds Jane and Duncan with a full range of quirky friends and relatives who perform key roles in shaping their lives.
“The Guncle” by Steven Rowley. When Patrick, or Gay Uncle Patrick (GUP) for short, takes on the role of primary guardian for his young niece and nephew, he sets “Guncle Rules,” but soon learns that parenting isn’t solved with treats or jokes as his eyes are opened to a new sense of responsibility. A funny, gentle tale of family and friends, and a salve for the wounds they often cause.
“House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. Linus Baker is a by-the-book caseworker in the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. He’s tasked with determining whether six dangerous magical children are likely to bring about the end of the world.
“The Road Trip” by Beth O’Leary. Four years ago, Dylan and Addie fell in love under the Provence sun. Two years ago, their relationship officially ended. They haven’t spoken since. Today, Dylan’s and Addie’s lives collide again. Dylan and Addie are forced to confront the choices they made that tore them apart and ask themselves whether that final decision was the right one after all.
“Second First Impressions” by Sally Thorne. A spoiled, tattooed rich man reluctantly agrees to become an assistant to two casually exploitative nonagenarians before unexpectedly catching the eye of the property’s serious-minded manager.
CLOSED
The Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
EVENTS
Chanhassen Library Book Club: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Contact Patrick Jones at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us for details.
Virtual Book Buddies: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20. Registration required. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this fall. You get keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. You must sign up for one session each month to receive a book. Ages 7-10.
Mo Fun with Piggie and Gerald at the Chaska Library: 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20. It’s not easy to wait for all the Piggie and Gerald fun, but we’ll say thank you that you joined us to hear Piggie and Gerald stories and make Piggie and Gerald puppets. This is a special Saturday program for families with elementary and preschool age children. No registration required.
Monday Funday Stories that Sing with Miss Rose: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Sing along with Miss Rose and her ukulele to explore interactive songs featuring puppets and movement. Geared for children ages 3–5 with their families.
STORYTIME
No registration required.
Chaska Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Family Storytimes: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.