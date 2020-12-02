The Victoria Recreation Center closed on Nov. 20 which means closing the Victoria Express Library located inside the center. This closure is expected to last at least four weeks.
Patrons should arrange to pick-up their materials using the curbside side service at the Victoria Library. Curbside pickup is available from Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Before coming to the library, please call 952-442-3051 so staff can check items out to you.
When you arrive at the library, please call 952-442-3051 to tell staff that you are here to pick up holds and provide them with your full name. Staff will bring items from the library for you to retrieve.
Patrons may also choose to pick up their materials at the Chanhassen or Chaska libraries. Both location offer curbside service, although Chanhassen is open to the public.
CATALOG MAKEOVER
Our library catalog is getting a makeover, so you’ll notice some changes when you use it to search for materials, place holds, and pay fines beginning Dec. 17. The library catalog will look very similar to those of other metro area libraries, like Dakota and Scott County. If you have used those catalogs, you may notice the similarities.
New search options will allow you to include or exclude certain options to help you narrow your search results to find just what you need. You can filter your search by library, author, format, material type, subject, or publication date. Your online account will have new features too. In addition to viewing your current checkouts and holds you will be able to see details on current and accruing fines as well as your payment history.
Your PIN, holds, and fines from 2017 to 2019 will transfer. Fines and fees from 2016 and older will be purged. Overdue fines from 2020 will be forgiven. Bills for items lost or damaged in 2020 will be transferred over and will remain on patron accounts.
Blue Cloud Mobile, our new library app, will be integrated for a smooth experience.
SECOND-CHANCE ROMANCE
You can use the new library catalog to place holds on some of these novels focused on second-chance romances:
“The Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Adams. Nashville Legends second baseman Gavin Scott's marriage is in major league trouble. Distraught and desperate, Gavin finds help from an unlikely source — a secret romance book club made up of Nashville's top alpha men.
“Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes. Eveleth "Evvie" Drake rarely leaves her empty house nearly a year after her husband's death. Meanwhile, Dean Tenney, former Major League pitcher and Andy's childhood best friend, is wrestling with a pitcher’s worst nightmare. He can't throw straight anymore. When he moves into an apartment at the back of Evvie's house, the two make a deal: Dean won't ask about Evvie's late husband, and Evvie won't ask about Dean's baseball career.
“The Flatshare” by Beth O’Leary. After a bad breakup, Tiffy Moore needs a place to live. Fast. And cheap. Desperation makes her open-minded, so she answers an ad for a flatshare. Leon, a night shift worker, will take the apartment during the day, and Tiffy can have it nights and weekends. He'll only ever be there when she's at the office. In fact, they'll never even have to meet.
“Get a Life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert. Chloe Brown is a chronically ill computer geek with a goal, a plan, and a list. After almost dying, she's come up with seven directives to help her "Get a Life." What Chloe needs is a teacher, and she knows just the man for the job.
“The Wedding Date” by Jasmine Guillory. On the eve of his ex's wedding festivities, Drew is minus a plus one. Until a power outage strands him with the perfect candidate for a fake girlfriend.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. For week of Dec. 7, we’ll have a Super Storytime theme of “Winter Clothes” where we’ll have a special craft kit for you to use. Kits include everything you need to make this “Take and Make” craft will be available at all library locations while supplies last.
LEGO Challenge: Through Sunday, Dec. 6. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week. Check the Library’s Facebook page for the challenge themes.
Teen Virtual Book Buddies: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10. Registration required. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this fall. You get to keep your book to add to your bookshelf. In December we’ll read a graphic novel yet to be decided. You must sign up for each session to receive a book. Ages 11-18.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Create Your Own Holiday Cards presented by Artistry. This workshop will give you plenty of ideas for creating your own unique and personalized holiday cards. Participants will need to provide their own materials. This class will be taught via WebEx, we'll send out more information on that platform and specific class information closer to the class date.
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 to 6:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10. Join Adult Services librarian Maren every second Thursday from December-February to learn a different craft at www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos. On Dec. 10, learn how to make a votive candle holder using a glass jar and Epsom salts. You'll need on hand a small jar that has been well washed with labels removed, Epsom salt, plain glue or Mod Podge, brush or sponge brush, a paper plate, and a container for glue.