This Saturday is the last day of the 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program at Carver County Library. Aug. 14 will be your last chance to enter reviews online or in person to win free books.
The Carver County Fair takes place Aug. 11-15 in Waconia, and Carver County Library plans to attend. You can find us in the new Carver County Commons Building with our fellow county departments.
The building is closest to Gate 2. Visit www.carvercountyfair.com for maps, hours and program information.
Snap a picture at our photo wall, featuring Tails and Tales from our Summer Reading Program. Don’t have a library card? Carver County residents can sign up for one at the fair. You can also meet library staff and learn about the many services available for free to library card holders. Stop by our library locations now to get an exhibition handbook and get a head start on planning your fair experience.
THRILLER
Looking for summer thrills, spills, and chills? If so, check out these books nominated for the International Thriller Award. Most of these titles are also available as eBooks or eAudiobooks using the Libby app.
“Blacktop Wasteland” by S.A. Cosby. “Beauregard “Bug” Montage is an honest mechanic, a loving husband, and a hard-working dad. Bug knows there’s no future in the man he used to be: known from the hills of North Carolina to the beaches of Florida as the best wheelman on the East Coast. He thought he’d left all that behind him, but as his carefully built new life begins to crumble, he finds himself drawn inexorably back into a world of blood and bullets.
“Hi Five” by Joe Ide. Cristiana is the daughter of the biggest arms dealer on the West Coast, Angus Byrne. She’s also the sole witness and No. 1 suspect in the murder of her boyfriend, found dead in her Newport Beach boutique. Isaiah Quintabe is coerced into taking the case to prove her innocence. If he can’t, Angus will harm the brilliant PI’s new girlfriend, ending her career.
“These Women” by Ivy Pochoda. In her masterful new novel, Ivy Pochoda creates a kaleidoscope of loss, power, and hope featuring five very different women whose lives are steeped in danger and anguish. They’re connected by one man and his deadly obsession, though not all of them know that yet.
“The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet weekly in the Jigsaw Room to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves The Thursday Murder Club. When a local developer is found dead with a mysterious photograph left next to the body, the Thursday Murder Club suddenly find themselves in the middle of their first live case.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Visit the Library Facebook video page to view all Summer Reading Program performers.
Teen Bookmark Design Contest: Deadline Friday, Aug. 13. Design a bookmark for the Carver County Library. Entry form available on our website, www.carverlib.org. A winning entry from each branch will be available to the public as a bookmark during Teen Read Week in October. For ages 12-18.
StoryWalk at Victoria Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to Read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk: Chanhassen, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 and Chaska, 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks.