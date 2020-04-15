While the Carver County Library remains closed, we are offering a wide variety of services.
Youth services librarians in the system have launched live online storytimes. These are held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. Adult services librarians are providing original content on Facebook, such as online “tours” of databases and booktalks on Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
For those interested in research, our library resources www.carverlib.org/services/databases page contains access to both our regular databases and databases with temporary access. Have your library card and PIN handy, then sign-in. Some resources also require you to create an account. We also have a list at www.carverlib.org/services/learning-resources of databases aimed at kindergarten-elementary school kids, middle through high schoolers, college students, and adult learners.
CURBSIDE PICK-UP
Patrons with items on hold at the Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria and Victoria Express may now pick up holds curbside at the Chanhassen Library. This applies to all items currently on hold, as well as new holds placed at www.carverlib.org.
When your requested materials are available for pick up, library staff will contact you to see if you are interested and to schedule curbside pick-up service option. If you will be using the curbside pick-up, call 952-227-1501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and we will prepare your materials for pick up 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When you arrive at the Chanhassen Library circle, stay in your vehicle to maintain social distance and call, 952-227-1501. Please tell staff that you are here to pick up holds and provide them with your full name. Staff will bring your package of library items and place them on a table outside the library doors.
Library materials will already be checked out to you for a period of six weeks. Returns will not be accepted through our curbside pickup. Please continue to return items in book drop.
If you choose not to do contactless curbside pick-up, your hold will be available to you once the library reopens. Please note this phone number will be answered only between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Holds cannot be placed via phone call. No other library services will be available.
CANCELLATIONS
We are canceling all programs, events, outreach and homebound delivery services at all Carver County Library locations through May 31. This includes postponing storytimes, gardening and technology classes. The Friends of the Chanhassen Library spring book sale is postponed until summer.
To get the latest information on current library activities and changes to services, visit www.carverlib.org/about-us/covid-19. If you still have questions, contact us at www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to me directly at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us.