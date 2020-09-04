Farm girl, musician, wife, mother, librarian. These five labels quickly tell the story of my life.
In June 2019, the story continued as I stepped into the role of Chaska Library branch manager. Carver County has been my home for 14 years and I have worked in the library system since 2011.
When I am not at the library, I can be found biking with my 6-year-old daughter, walking my dogs, gardening, cooking, or making music.
Here are some titles that correlate with my five life story labels.
“Kitchens of the Great Midwest” by J. Ryan Stradal. Kitchens of the Great Midwest, about a young woman with a once-in-a-generation palate who becomes the iconic chef behind the country's most coveted dinner reservation. Each chapter in J. Ryan Stradal's startlingly original debut tells the story of a single dish and character, at once capturing the zeitgeist of the Midwest, the rise of foodie culture, and delving into the ways food creates community and a sense of identity.
“The Library at the Edge of the World” by Felicity Hayes-McCoy. McCoy’s U.S. debut about a local librarian who must find a way to rebuild her community and her own life in this touching, enchanting novel set on Ireland's stunning West Coast.
“Mother Country” by Irina Reyn. Nadia's daily life in south Brooklyn is filled with small indignities: as a senior home attendant, she is always in danger of being fired; as a part-time nanny, she is forced to navigate the demands of her spoiled charge and the preschooler's insecure mother; and as an ethnic Russian, she finds herself feuding with western Ukrainian immigrants who think she is a traitor. The war back home is always at the forefront of her reality. When Nadia finds out that her daughter has lost access to the medicine she needs to survive, she takes matters into her own hands. "Mother Country" is Irina Reyn's most emotionally complex, urgent novel yet.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl" have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. "Where the Crawdads Sing" is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder.
“The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristin Harmel. A moving story set amid the champagne vineyards of northern France during the darkest days of World War II, perfect for fans of Kristin Hannah's "The Nightingale." Champagne, 1940: Inès has just married Michel, the owner of storied champagne house Maison Chauveau, when the Germans invade. As the danger mounts, Michel turns his back on his marriage to begin hiding munitions for the Résistance. New York, 2019: Liv Kent has just lost everything when her eccentric French grandmother shows up unannounced, insisting on a trip to France. But the older woman has an ulterior motive — and a tragic, decades-old story to share. When past and present finally collide, Liv finds herself on a road to salvation that leads right to the caves of the Maison Chauveau.
ADULT EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled, the library is hosting virtual events on our Facebook page and outdoor StoryWalks. Find these events and more on our website or Facebook page.
The Loft Literary Center Great Communication Skills: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5. In this seminar, you will develop skills in grammar and business communication relevant to digital communication and report writing in the workplace. The instructor will provide structured lessons and feedback on the art and science of grammar and the craft of effective writing. Presented by The Loft and funded by MELSA. Registration required.
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10. Join Adult Services librarian Maren every second Thursday in September, October, and November at 6:30 p.m. to learn a different craft on our Facebook video page. Once we premiere it, we'll leave it up for you in case you want to make more, miss a step, or want to share. Thursday, Sept. 10 she'll show you how to make a fall watercolor leaf print: Use the beauty of nature to create a simple watercolor art piece.
Protect Your Privacy Staying Safe Online, Part II: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. This class follows Part I by discussing malvertising and safe searching, using ad blockers, setting up a secure home wireless network, using standard vs administrative accounts, encryption and VPNs. Learn to better protect your digital life. Note — Part I is not a prerequisite, anyone can register for this class. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA. Registration required.
CHILDREN EVENTS
Silly Animal Storytime with Trisha Speed Shaskan and Stephen Shaskan: Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 13. Come to story time with Trisha and Stephen! We'll sing songs, read books, and end with a craft. Trisha Speed Shaskan and Stephen Shaskan will read their picture books, plus there’s music to get everyone moving and a craft to let your creative side shine!
StoryWalk at Victoria Library: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! Please note: StoryWalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
Closed: The Carver County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.