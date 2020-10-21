Carver County Library earned a grant to purchase mobile hotspot devices and make them available for checkout by patrons for use across the county.
A mobile hotspot device enables users to connect to the Internet using a small box with a cellphone data plan that allows you to access the internet on the go.
Studies show that poverty and limited broadband access are two large barriers to high-speed Internet access. In an increasingly interconnected world, the internet access plays a vital role in our day-to-day life. By offering mobile hotspot devices, the Carver County Library can help reduce this barrier.
The grant, from the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), are part of the Grants to States Program through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
To reserve a mobile hotspot, patrons can visit the Carver County Library catalog at https://libraryapp.carverlib.org/. Log in to your account, then search ‘mobile hotspot’ to reserve the item.
Hotspots can be picked up using our curbside pick-up service or at any Express Library. Hot spots can also be reserved by calling the Chanhassen Library, 952-227-1500, or the Waconia Library, 952-442-4714.
FAMILY DRAMA
Looking for a big book? The family saga genre boosts big stories about families across the years. Lots of characters, plenty of drama, and a keen sense of history are key parts of family saga historical fiction.
“Daughter of Moloka'I” by Alan Brennert. Rachel Kalama was quarantined for most of her life at the isolated leprosy settlement of Kalaupapa — and forced to give up her daughter at birth. Ruth is taken to the Kapi'olani Home for Girls in Honolulu and adopted by a Japanese couple who raise her on a farm in California. During World War II, Ruth and her husband suffer internment at Manzanar Relocation Camp. After the war, Ruth discovers a past that was unknown to her.
“The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding” by Jennifer Robson. When Heather Mackenzie discovers that the embroidered flowers among her grandmother's possessions are the same pattern from Queen Elizabeth II's wedding gown, she sets out to discover why they were in her possession.
“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi. In this sweeping family saga that begins in 18th-century Ghana, two half-sisters and their families lead drastically different lives: one marries well, and the other is sold into slavery. These women never meet, never know of each other's existence, yet in alternating narratives we see their respective families swell through the eyes of slaves, wanderers, union leaders, teachers, heroin addicts, and more.
“Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee. The novel follows one Korean family through the generations, beginning in early 1900s Korea with Sunja, the prized daughter of a poor, yet proud family, whose unplanned pregnancy threatens to shame them. Betrayed by her wealthy lover, Sunja finds unexpected salvation when a young tubercular minister offers to marry her and bring her to Japan to start a new life.
“We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter. A novel based on the true story of the author’s Jewish-Polish family, the Kurcs. The story traces the fortunes of the large family from their home in Radom, Poland, just before World War II until they all make it safely to the New World via various paths during and after war's end.
CLOSED
The Chanhassen Library will be closed for library services on Tuesday, Nov. 3 as the library will be used as an election polling place.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Lego Challenge: Through Sunday, Oct. 25. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check the Facebook event for the challenge themes.
Super Storytime - Monster crafts - "Take and Make" program: Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be available during curbside pick-up at all library locations while supplies last.
EVENTS FOR TEENS
2020 in Six Words! Through Saturday, Oct. 31. For Teen Read Month (TeenTober) The library will be running a Six Word Memoir Contest, for teens in grades 7-12. The contest runs Oct. 1-31. Details available on our website throughout October. Prizes will be awarded for each grade.
TeenTober Tournament of Books: Through Saturday, Oct. 31. Sixteen books will enter, in the end there can be only ONE winner! Vote online each week during the entire month of October as favorite teen books go head to head, until the final book in named victorious in our 2020 Tournament of Books. Brackets will update Thursday mornings through the 22nd. Voting ends on the 31st.
Virtual Escape Room for Teens: Monday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 31. Will you be able to piece the clues together to unlock the puzzle? Visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
I Got My DNA Results. Now What?: 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. (Note: incorrect date was listed last week.) Registration required. Many people take a DNA test to learn their ethnic heritage, but when the results come back they don't know what to do next. This class offers basic and practical suggestions for getting started with your DNA results. The instructor is Certified Genealogist Elizabeth Williams Gomoll.