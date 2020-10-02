Music, mysteries, and Minnesota. Three of my favorites that are available to enjoy in the coming days with Carver County Library.
Ukulele songbird Katy Vernon will share a family-friendly program on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. Don’t rest your voice just yet, as we join renowned choral organization, The Singers, for a virtual singalong experience anytime during the week of Oct. 4-10.
Once you’ve sung your heart out, try reading one of these mysteries with a Minnesota connection. Many of these titles are also available in other formats, such as large print, CD audiobooks, or digital format through the cloudLibrary.
“Cold Cold Heart” by Tami Hoag. Dana Nolan was a promising young TV reporter until a notorious serial killer tried to add her to his list of victims. Nearly a year has passed since surviving her ordeal, but the physical, emotional, and psychological scars run deep. Struggling with the torment of post-traumatic stress syndrome, plagued by flashbacks and nightmares as dark as the heart of a killer, Dana returns to her hometown in an attempt to begin to put her life back together.
“Gone to Dust” by Matt Goldman. A brutal crime. The ultimate cover-up. How do you solve a murder with no useable evidence? Private detective Nils Shapiro is focused on forgetting his ex-wife and keeping warm during another Minneapolis winter when a former colleague, neighboring Edina Police Detective Anders Ellegaard, calls with the impossible. Suburban divorcee Maggie Somerville was found murdered in her bedroom, her body covered with the dust from hundreds of emptied vacuum cleaner bags. After the FBI demands that Nils drop the case, Nils and Ellegaard are forced to take their investigation underground. Is this a strange case of domestic violence or something with far reaching, sinister implications?
“Leave No Trace” by Mindy Mejia. There is a place in Minnesota with hundreds of miles of glacial lakes and untouched forests called the Boundary Waters. Ten years ago a man and his son trekked into this wilderness and never returned. Search teams found their campsite ravaged by what looked like a bear. They were presumed dead until a decade later ... the son appeared. Discovered while ransacking an outfitter store, he was violent and uncommunicative and sent to a psychiatric facility. Maya Stark, the assistant language therapist, is charged with making a connection with their high-profile patient.
“Little Girl Gone” by Gerry Schmitt. On a frozen night in an affluent neighborhood of Minneapolis, a baby is abducted from her home after her teenage babysitter is violently assaulted. The parents are frantic, the police are baffled, and, with the perpetrator already in the wind, the trail is getting colder by the second. As family liaison officer with the Minneapolis P.D., it's Afton Tangler's job to deal with the emotional aftermath of terrible crimes — but she's never faced a case quite as brutal as this. Each development is more heartbreaking than the last and the only lead is a collection of seemingly unrelated clues.
“The Shadows We Hide” by Allen Eskens. Journalist Joe Talbert investigates the murder of the father he never knew. Now out of college, a cub reporter for the Associated Press in Minneapolis, he stumbles across a story describing the murder of a man named Joseph Talbert in a small town in southern Minnesota. Full of curiosity about whether this man might be his father, Joe is shocked to find that none of the town's residents have much to say about the dead man-other than that his death was long overdue. Mired in uncertainty and plagued by his own devastated relationship with his mother, who is seeking to get back into her son's life, Joe must put together the missing pieces of his family history — before his quest for discovery threatens to put him in a grave of his own.
While all events in libraries are canceled, the Library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Find these events and more on our Facebook page. You can also find other great kids and adult programs such as:
TEENTober Six Word Memoir Contest: for teens in grades 7-12. Details will be available on our website throughout October. Prizes will be awarded for each grade.
TEENTober Tournament of Books: Vote online each week as favorite teen books go head to head, until the final book is named victorious. Voting for the first round begins on our website Oct. 1. Brackets will update Thursday mornings through Oct. 22. Voting ends on Oct. 31
StoryWalk at Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Oct. 1. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! Please note: StoryWalk events will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.
Family Friendly Music – Ukulele with Katy Vernon: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Miss her at Rock the Cradle? Always wanted to see her ABBA cover band? Just really like ukulele music? There’s so many reasons to watch Katy Vernon’s family-friendly show. There may even be a singalong!
The Singers: Sunday, Oct. 4-Saturday, Oct. 10. Featuring songs from The Singers repertoire over 16 seasons, Score Scroll technology allows you to follow your part (and other voice parts as well) along with the music. You can study your voice part or learn a new one, repeat as many times as you like, or just listen and enjoy the songs! Part of the smARTpass reimagined virtual performance series and featured on the Library’s Facebook page. For more information, see https://smartpass.melsa.org. This program was funded by MELSA.