Carver County Library is excited to bring Nashville recording artist and Minnesota native, Jeff Dayton, for a virtual music residency beginning Friday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Jeff is one of Music City’s busiest songwriters, guitarists and touring performers and is also well-known in the Twin Cities. He was bandleader and guitarist for 15 years with Hall of Fame legend Glen Campbell. He’s also worked with Lee Greenwood, Kenny Chesney, Vince Gill, Buck Owens, Toby Keith and many more.
The audience will have the opportunity to hear a wonderfully talented national artist with hometown roots who is a wonderful storyteller and shares his musical history and knowledge during his performance.
Join us the second Friday of the month from December-February at 6:30 p.m. to hear music on our Facebook video page (www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos). Our web calendar carverlib.org/calendar has all the details.
MUSICAL FICTION
If you find yourself feeling inspired to explore the music genre further, try one of these fiction titles with a musical connection:
“Bel Canto” by Ann Patchett. Somewhere in South America, at the home of the country's vice president, a lavish birthday party is being held in honor of the powerful businessman Mr. Hosokawa. Roxanne Coss, opera's most revered soprano, has mesmerized the international guests with her singing. It is a perfect evening — until a band of gun-wielding terrorists takes the entire party hostage.
“Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Daisy and Billy cross paths when a producer realizes that the key to supercharged success is to put the two together. What happens next will become the stuff of legend.
“High Fidelity” by Nick Hornby. Rob is a pop music junkie who runs his own semi-failing record store. He seeks refuge in the company of the offbeat clerks at his store, who endlessly review their top five films; top five Elvis Costello songs; top five episodes of "Cheers."
“Nocturnes” by Kazuo Ishiguro. Five brilliantly etched, interconnected short stories in which music is a vivid and essential character. In an exploration of love, need, and the ineluctable force of the past, Ishiguro reveals these individuals to us with extraordinary precision and subtlety, and with the arresting psychological and emotional detail that has marked all of his acclaimed and best-selling works of fiction.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Lego Challenge: Monday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec . 20. Join us for the LEGO Challenge. Check the Facebook event for challenge themes.
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail – Live: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create. Be sure to tune into Carver County Library’s Facebook page for this program.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 10. Join Adult Services librarian Maren every second Thursday from December-February at 6:30 p.m. to learn a different craft on our Facebook video page at www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos. December’s craft will feature Snowy Winter Votives.
Facts on Seasonal Affective Disorder: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15. The First Street Center Mental Health Services of Carver County will share information on Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Learn what it is, how SAD is different from major and other types of depression and how to cope with SAD. Watch the video on our Facebook video page (www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos). You don't have to be signed in to watch.