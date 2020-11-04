Ever since the breakout bestseller “Gone Girl," the domestic thriller with a twist sub-genre has seen a rash of bestselling fiction featuring nail-biting mystery twists and turns. Here are others you may enjoy:
“The Better Liar” by Tanen Jones. Desperate to safeguard a much-needed inheritance that is dependent on the legacy of a long-estranged runaway sibling, Leslie orchestrates a reckless bargain with an imposter who hides her own dangerous secrets. What could possibly go wrong? This is a taut psychological suspense with surprising developments and a shocking, jaw-dropping ending.
“Dead to Her” by Sarah Pinborough. Navigating her new husband’s complicated social circle and wandering eye, a mistress-turned-wife becomes ruthless when her husband begins an affair with his boss’s own second wife. Narrated in turns by Keisha and Marcie, who are equally seductive and untrustworthy, this tightly wound thriller just keeps constricting.
“The Herd” by Andrea Bartz. When the enigmatic founder of their exclusive New York women's mentorship community goes missing, two sisters search for answers to protect their friends and careers before uncovering dangerous secrets. This is a fast-paced, irony-strewn blend of ruthless ambition, jealousy, and buried secrets leading to a twisty finale.
“Lost at Sea” by Erica Boyce. After her father, a local fisherman, is lost at sea, Ella becomes convinced that he is still alive and vows to find him, even as hidden secrets are revealed that affect many members of the small, coastal community. Boyce tells the story from multiple perspectives with well-developed characters, and her simple but heartfelt writing covers complex issues.
“Pretty Guilty Women” by Gina LaManna. A wedding weekend at the glamorous Serenity Spa and Resort on the California coast promises a much-needed getaway for three college pals of the bride, but frazzled mom Ginger Adler isn’t looking forward to seeing former best friend Emily Brown after a college betrayal. LaManna’s women are flawed and relatable, and oodles of drama keep the pages turning all the way to a genuinely surprising final twist.
“Sea of Lost Girls” by Carol Goodman. A teacher with a secret past endures attacks on her family when her son is implicated in the death of his girlfriend just before she discovers her husband’s involvement. Much social-media witch-hunting ensues, set against a school production of “The Crucible," providing clever modern parallels about the damage that can be done by teenagers with big imaginations.
“You Are Not Alone” by Greer Hendricks. A lonely misfit, Shay has a dead-end job and quietly envies a circle of popular sisters who hide dangerous vengeful truths beneath a veneer of friendship, glamour and accomplishments. This is an intricately plotted, female-focused thriller with clues doled out in a series of interlocking flashbacks.
CLOSED
Due to staff training, the Chanhassen Library will open at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. The library will be closed for in-person library use on Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10 for installation of new doors. Curbside pick-up (952-227-1501) and information services over the phone (952-227-1502) will be still be offered on these days. The library is also closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veteran’s Day.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. No storytime on Wednesday, Nov .11.
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail – Live: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create.
LEGO Challenge: Saturday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 8. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week. Check the Library’s Facebook page for the challenge themes.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Improving Emails and E-news: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Email remains one of the cornerstones of marketing plans and workplace communication. Yet, our inboxes are flooded, our emails go unanswered, and we delete more than we read. Is this just the way it is, or is there anything we can do to make email — both internal and external — more effective? Of course, from the subject line to the signature file, we'll examine e-newsletters, email correspondence, and maybe even a spam message or two to look at what inspires action and what just falls flat. If you wish to attend the class after registration has expired, please email sbernstein@co.carver.mn.us before the class starts to see if there's space available. Presented by The Loft and funded by MELSA.
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 to 6:50 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12. Join Adult Services librarian Maren every second Thursday in fall (September-November) at 6:30 p.m. to learn a different craft on our Facebook video page. Once we premiere it, we'll leave it up for you in case you want to make more, miss a step, or want to share. On Nov. 12 she'll demonstrate how to use book pages to make a star that's in the style of traditional woven Swedish stars that's great for decorating or giving as gifts. What you'll need on hand: an old book to cut up (if you don't have any books in bad condition to use, heavy paper is a good replacement), white glue, scissors, ruler, a pencil.