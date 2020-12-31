In January and February, the Chanhassen Library will host an exhibit from nature photographer Roslynn Long.
Long says she wants to “a piece of nature to people’s lives each day, whether they are at work or home. I enjoy showcasing the beauty that is around us all the time, even when we are going about our lives and don’t notice it. I hope people experience a moment of peace by viewing the incredible nature that surrounds us.”
CLOSED
The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.
WINTER READS
Start the new year off right with some Winter Reads about health, happiness, and Hygge. Hygge is a Danish concept meaning a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.
“American Cozy: Hygge-Inspired Ways to Create Comfort & Happiness” by Stephanie Pedersen. With overscheduled lifestyles, Americans can't always find time for the people and things they love. Enter "American Cozy," which uses the Danish phenomenon of hygge to bring coziness and ease to readers' homes, work, and lives.
“The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People” by Rachel Wilkerson Miller. Miller, senior lifestyle editor at BuzzFeed, defines showing up as the core of creating and maintaining strong meaningful bonds with friends, family, coworkers, and internet pals.
“Becoming Better Grownups: Rediscovering What Matters and Remembering How to Fly” by Brad Montague. When his first book tour ended, Brad Montague missed hearing other people's stories so much that he launched what he dubbed a Listening Tour. First visiting elementary schools and later also nursing homes and retirement communities, he hoped to glean new wisdom as to how he might become a better grownup.
“The Feel Good Effect: Reclaim Your Wellness by Finding Small Shifts That Create Big Change” by Robyn Conley Downs. The author redefines wellness by drawing from cutting-edge science on mindfulness, habit, and behavior change.
“How to Hygge: The Nordic Secrets to a Happy Life” by Signe Johansen. The "Danish coziness" philosophy of hygge values the idea of cherishing yourself. Hygge can be candlelight, bakeries, and dinner with friends; a celebration of experiences over possessions, as well as being kind to yourself and treasuring a sense of community.
“The Self-Care Solution: A Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier, and Fitter — One Month at a Time” by Jennifer Ashton. ABC's chief medical correspondent helps you with a year-long plan to improve your emotional and physical health — from giving up alcohol to doing a digital detox, but each for only one month.
“Welcome to the United States of Anxiety” by Jen Lancaster. From the moment Americans wake up, we're bombarded with all-new terrifying news about crime, the environment, politics, and stroke-inducing foods we've been enjoying for years. New York Times bestselling author Jen Lancaster is here to help you take a hard look at our elevating anxieties.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. No storytime on Monday, January 18.
LEGO Challenge: Monday, January 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check the Library’s Facebook page for the challenge themes.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the library's cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe. If you don't have an account, don't worry — you don't need to sign in to watch.
Impressionistic Drawing Winter Landscapes: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20. Registration required. Come join us as we work from the world around us, learning how to capture the wintry landscapes Minnesota is so well known for. An artist instructor will discuss simple techniques for rendering the fleeting elements of nature — light and movement — and show us some handy ways to represent perspective, proportion, and depth of field. This class will be taught via WebEx, we'll send out more information on that platform and also specific class information closer to the class date.