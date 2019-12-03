Need guidance on your next book good to read? Look no further than the librarian at your Carver County Library.
Here are some reviews of new books by retired Chanhassen librarian Kathy Perschmann.
“Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman. This charming novel set in Los Angeles is full of fun and quirky characters. Nina Hill works in a bookstore and is on a champion trivia team, she owns a cat and has a few friends, and plans her life out daily. Her family consists of her mother, a famous photographer who is always traveling (and refused to tell Nina anything about her father). One shocking day Nina discovers that her father has died, and she now has a slew of relatives. Several of them are openly hostile, but most of them are decent and pleased to get to know her. What else could go wrong? She discovers she has feelings for the captain of an opposing trivia team who seems to like her, and her beloved bookstore is not doing too well financially.
“Girls Like Us” by Christin Alger. Injured FBI agent Nell Flynn is on leave when her father dies in a motorcycle accident, so she comes home to Suffolk County, the eastern part of Long Island. She has not been home for 10 years, and has been estranged from her father, homicide detective Martin Flynn. Her father’s partner asks for her unofficial help when a body is discovered on the dunes of a public beach. She realizes that the chief is trying to direct the investigation, refuses to call in the FBI, and has chosen and arrested his chief suspect. Nell uncovers strange ties to her father and is disturbed when she finds out he had an offshore account. More people start dying. Will Nell be able to figure out what is going on?
“Stone Cold Heart” by Caz Frear. Detective Constable Kinsella is back with the London Metropolitan Police after a brief stint in the mayor’s office. Cat and her partner are assigned to the team to solve the murder of a young Australian girl, Naomi Lockhart, murdered in her shared flat with no signs of a break-in.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to noon, Saturday, Dec. 7. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.
Winter Driving Preparedness: 6 to 7:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9. Everyone knows Minnesota winters can be intense. Find out what you’ll need if you get stranded in the snow, and what are some handy gadgets to keep in your car that anyone can use in an emergency. Learn about jumper cables, tire pressure and more all from a warm building rather than on the side of the road.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10. For ages 13-18, no registration required. Join other teens that have an interest in library programs and more. We meet monthly to help plan programs, activities and volunteer as Teen Advisors. We also enjoy some snacks and discussion about books and more.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Coffee with Local Authors: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 7. Local authors from library writer's groups will be greeting the public and introducing their books at the Cooper's Foods deli, 710 North Walnut St., Chaska. Stop by, grab a cup of coffee provided by Cooper's and be inspired. Authors will autograph their books for sale.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
ECFE on Wheels: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11. For ages birth to 5. Registration for each child per event session is required. Parent/guardian needs to stay with children. Parent education staff provides a free ECFE experience for families, caregivers and children ages birth to 5 to share together. There will be circle time, songs, an art activity and literacy take-home project.
Lego Lab: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12. Join us for Lego building fun at the library. Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up; No registration required.
STORYTIME
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. No storytime on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.